Exciting SA A squads announced for England Lions tour

Players bubbling under the Proteas will have a chance to impress on the SA A squads tour of England where they will face the England Lions team.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday announced two exciting South Africa A (SA A) touring squads for next month’s multi-format tour against England Lions in England.

Dolphins batter Marques Ackerman will captain SA A in two four-day matches and three 50-over matches from the 22nd of May to the 9th of June.

Western Province seamer Dane Paterson is recalled to the national fold with his inclusion in the four-day squad, while Warriors batter Jordan Hermann has also been selected for the red-ball leg of the tour following his recovery from a hamstring injury that ruled him out of the T20 International series against New Zealand in March.

Proteas batter Tony de Zorzi and newly contracted seamer Ottneil Baartman are among the other notable inclusions for the tour, while Dolphins fast bowler Nqobani Mokoena has earned his maiden SA A call up.

Core group

SA A head coach Wandile Gwavu said: “We’ve continued to back a core group of players who have shown consistency within the SA A setup and for their domestic teams.

“This tour is a great chance for that group to test themselves in English conditions, and we know that someone like Dane brings a wealth of experience in those conditions. I’m looking forward to seeing him alongside Ottneil as we build towards a busy home summer and the opportunities it presents at Proteas level.

“A number of the one-day squad members were part of the recent T20 series against New Zealand, and this tour gives them another opportunity to keep learning, adapt to different conditions and grow their own game.”

The squad will depart for England on the 16th of May ahead of the first four-day match, which gets underway on the 22nd of May at Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground, before heading to Beckenham for the second match starting on the 29th of May.

The 50-over series will begin on the 5th of June at Grace Road in Leicester, followed by matches at the New Road in Worcester on the 7th and 9th of June.

South African A Squads

Four-Day Squad against England Lions

Marques Ackerman (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Jason Smith, Prenelan Subrayen, Nqobani Mokoena (all Dolphins), Tony de Zorzi, Dane Paterson (both Western Province), Bjorn Fortuin, Zubayr Hamza, Codi Yusuf (all Lions), Jordan Hermann, Sinethemba Qeshile (both Warriors), Rubin Hermann (North West Dragons), Lesego Senokwane (Titans), Tiaan van Vuuren (Knights)

One-Day squad against England Lions

Marques Ackerman (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Jason Smith, Prenelan Subrayen, Nqobani Mokoena (all Dolphins), Tony de Zorzi (Western Province), Bjorn Fortuin, Connor Esterhuizen, Nqaba Peter, Kwena Maphaka (all Lions), Sinethemba Qeshile (Warriors), Rubin Hermann, Dian Forrester (both North West Dragons), Gerald Coetzee, Lhuan-dre Pretorius (both Titans)

Management

Wandile Gwavu (Head Coach), Riaan Osman (Manager), Justin Ontong (Batting Coach), Rory Kleinveldt (Bowling Coach), Jimmy Kgamadi (Fielding Coach), Laden Gamiet (Strength and Conditioning Coach), Brent Martin (Physiotherapist) and Kushen Kishun (Team Analyst)

Fixtures

All times SA standard

Four-Day Series:

22 – 25 May from 12pm at Arundel Castle Cricket Club Ground, Arundel

29 May – 1 June from 12pmat The Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham

One-Day Series:

Friday 5 June from 12pmat Grace Road, Leicester

Sunday 7 June from 12pm at New Road, Worcester

Tuesday 9 June from 12pm at New Road, Worcester