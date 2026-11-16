Rabada admits Proteas can be ‘more ruthless’ after allowing Bangladesh to hit back

Heading into the morning session on day two, the Tigers were on 327/6 in their first innings.

Despite taking control in the early stages of the match, fast bowler Kagiso Rabada admitted the Proteas attack didn’t combine as well as they could have, after allowing Bangladesh to claw their way back on day one of the first Test at the Wanderers on Sunday.

At the close of play on the opening day of the two-match series, Bangladesh had reached 327/6.

“I don’t think we bowled in partnerships as well as we would have liked. I think that’s what you need to do here at the Wanderers,” Rabada said.

“Perhaps we didn’t string together enough dots or enough wicket-taking balls, especially with the old ball, but hey, that’s sometimes how it goes in cricket.

“I wouldn’t say we’re absolutely happy with that, but we’re just in the position we are in right now and we’ve got to the fight.”

Big partnership between Hridoy and Das

Opening batter Mahfijul Islam, making his Test debut, was removed by Rabada when he got an outside edge to Marco Jansen at gully from the first ball of the match, and the touring team’s top-order crumbled.

Bangladesh soon found themselves floundering at 22/3, and their fans would have been left in an early state of despair, but middle-order phenom Towhid Hridoy did well to keep the tourists afloat, hitting 137 runs off 227 balls in an innings which lasted almost six hours to keep his team in the hunt.

After sharing 206 runs with Litton Das (92 off 138) for the sixth wicket, Hridoy was eventually removed by Marco Jansen from the last ball of the day.

The Proteas would not have expected to have to dig so deep against the minnows, especially after their incredible start, but Rabada was superb with the ball, taking 5/51.

Having ripped through the Bangladesh top order, Rabada grabbed the 18th five-wicket haul of his lengthy Test career.

As hard as he tried, however, Bangladesh were in the driving seat heading into the second day of action.

Bowlers must be more aggressive

Rabada acknowledged the Proteas bowling attack had lost momentum on day one and he felt they could have been more aggressive when they had their opponents against the ropes.

“We just have to adapt if conditions are not fully in our favour. It’s something we’re going to have to look at with that older ball to see how we can be a bit more ruthless.

“I don’t think we were expecting a 200-partnership at all, and we have to look at that.”