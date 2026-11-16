Top-order batters keep Proteas in the hunt against Bangladesh

Marques Ackerman and Zubayr Hamza shared 202 runs for the second wicket in the SA team's first innings.

In only his third Test, top-order batter Marques Ackerman hit his maiden century in the longest format on Monday, playing a key foundational role to keep South Africa in the hunt on day two of the first Test against Bangladesh at the Wanderers.

At the close of play, South Africa had reached 287/4, trailing the Tigers by 113 runs in their first innings with six wickets in hand.

After the Proteas lost opener Aiden Markram in the early stages of their first innings, Ackerman and Zubayr Hamza stabilised things for their side with a 202-run stand for the second wicket.

Hamza was eventually dismissed for 83 off 129 in the last session of the day when spinner Mominul Haque had him caught behind.

Ackerman went on to contribute 157 runs off 164 deliveries before he was removed by seamer Hasan Mahmud when he was caught by Taskin Ahmed at deep backward square leg.

When stumps were drawn, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma was unbeaten on 19, and Ryan Rickelton was on seven not out.

Bangladesh innings

Earlier, after resuming their first innings at 327/6 in the morning session, middle-order batter Littos Das tried to carry Bangladesh’s lower order.

Das made 120 off 179 overnight – his eighth Test century – but he was removed by seamer Dane Paterson in the 12th over of the day when he pulled a delivery to Wiaan Mulder at midwicket.

Paterson was superb in the latter stages of the innings, tearing through the Tigers’ tail to take 4/92 as the tourists were bowled out for 400 runs shortly before the lunch break.

Though he didn’t take any wickets in the morning session, speedster Kagiso Rabada returned 5/70 after grabbing five scalps the day before.