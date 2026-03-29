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Khaka, Reyneke star for Proteas women in thrilling ODI win against New Zealand

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By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

29 March 2026

10:47 am

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An excellent batting display by Reyneke and bowling performance from Khaka got the Proteas over the line.

Kayla Reyneke

Kayla Reyneke of South Africa celebrates after hitting the winning runs during the first ODI against New Zealand in Christchurch on Sunday. Picture: Joe Allison/Getty Images

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Young star in the making Kayla Reyneke hit a last-ball six to seal a thrilling and dramatic two-wicket win for the Proteas women’s team in the first of three ODIs against New Zealand in Christchurch on Sunday.

Needing 14 runs to win from the last over, Reyneke smashed two sixes to go with two singles, to guide the South Africans to victory.

Asked to chase down 269 to win, the Proteas got to their target in exactly 50 overs with Reyneke, who was on ODI debut after making her T20 debut just a few weeks ago, finishing on 42 not out from 32 balls. With her at the crease at the death was Tumi Sukhukhune on six from six.

After a wobbly start, Annerie Dercksen (72 from 93) and Sune Luus (53 from 72) got their team back on track with a good third wicket stand of over 100, but they were dismissed within four balls of each other around the 30-over mark to leave the South African on 154/4 and that quickly became 190/6.

Nadine de Klerk, 39 from 39, got things back on track alongside Reyneke, but when she was dismissed in the 46th over the momentum swung the Kiwis’ way.

It was then left to Reyneke and her heroics with the bat, once again, to get the Proteas over the line. Not too long ago she also also hit a six off the last ball of a T20 International to get her team to their target.

Earlier, New Zealand got to 268 all out in their 50 overs thanks largely to Maddie Green’s 85, with good contributions from Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Isabella Gaze and Jess Kerr.

Ayabonga Khaka was in top form with the ball for the South Africans taking six for 56 in her 10 overs.

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