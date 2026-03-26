IPL 2026: All 17 South Africans set to compete

A total of 17 South Africans will play this year, most of whom need better performances after disappointment last year.

Seventeen South Africans will hope to make an impact in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL), kicking off on Saturday.

Last year, the batsmen had better fortune than the bowlers, though improved performances only followed late in the tournament. However, most had to leave before the playoffs to prepare for the Proteas’ World Test Championship final against Australia.

Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton and Heinrich Klaasen are among those who will want to build on their IPL form, while there are more who either seek a breakout season or want to relive their glory days.

Here’s a look at who’ll be in action, and for who, in IPL 2026.

Chennai Super Kings

Dewald Brevis: With just 16 matches under his belt in three IPL seasons, Brevis will look to build on his growing T20 stardom, especially since reaching number 10 in the ICC T20 batting rankings.

The last IPL season was by far his best, with 225 runs at an average of 37.5, and a strike rate of 180 with two 50s. But he has a long way to go to reach the star of AB de Villiers.

Delhi Capitals

Lungi Ngidi: Another South African with limited opportunities so far, Ngidi has 29 wickets from 16 matches. The paceman holds the IPL’s all-time best bowling average, at 18.24, but that will change with more game time.

He has much to do to restore the glory days of his 2018 debut season, and will likewise look to his national form, including a 3/30 against West Indies last month.

Tristan Stubbs: Stubbs followed an excellent 2024 with another good showing last year. The batter now has 705 runs at an average of 41.47 and strike rate of 163 in the showpiece.

However, he failed to score a single 50 last season and will hope use his diverse shot selection to good effect, while perhaps developing his mentorship in the team after captaining the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20.

David Miller: The veteran finisher will want to improve on his subpar 2025 season, where he top-scored with just 27* in 11 matches.

He comes into the tournament in decent form with the Proteas, scoring 63 against India last month.

Gujarat Titans

Kagiso Rabada: Rabada only played four matches last season after copping a ban for using a recreational drug. And we have to look back to 2022 for the last time the pace bowler had a decent IPL season.

The Proteas star has never matched his Test brilliance in T20s but will hope to rectify that.

Lucknow Super Giants

Aiden Markram: The top-order batsman had a stellar season in 2025, scoring 445 runs at an average of 34.23 and strike rate of 149, with five 50s.

He looks set to repeat that, with three 50s in his last eight matches for the Proteas.

Anrich Nortjé: The fast bowler only played two matches, taking one wicket, in the last IPL season. One has to look back to 2023 for a semblance of form in the competition

One of the IPL’s fastest-ever bowlers, Nortjé was picked up for ₹6.50 Crore at last year’s mega auction. This year he went for just ₹2 Crore in the mini auction.

Matthew Breetzke: The big-hitting batsman was only given one match in his debut season last year, where he scored 14 runs off 12 balls.

A strong SA20 campaign should see him given more opportunities in the IPL, but he will need to make the most of every one.

Mumbai Indians

Quinton de Kock: A long-time favourite in the IPL, the wicket-keeper batsman has been in somewhat of a decline the last two seasons, though he’s still offered a half-century here and there when needed.

His return to the Proteas has brought scrutiny to the 33-year-old, who will want an improved performance.

Ryan Rickelton: The big-hitting batsman had a breakout debut season last year, amassing 388 runs at an average of 29.85 and a strike rate of 151, with three 50s.

Controversy around his initial exclusion from South Africa’s T20 World Cup squad was never fully vindicated, after he struggled to kick on whenever he got his eye in.

Corbin Bosch: The all-rounder was only entrusted with three matches in his maiden season last year, scoring just 47 runs and taking one wicket.

But Bosch is ranked seventh in the world in T20 bowling after the T20 World Cup, where India will not forget his 2/12 off three overs during their super eights loss.

Punjab Super Kings

Marco Jansen: The bowling all-rounder had a less-than-memorable 2025 season, taking 16 wickets but at an average of 27.13 but a costly economy of 9.41.

He contributed 75 runs with the bat but his 119 strike rate was nothing to write home about.

Rajastan Royals

Nandré Burger: After a decent-enough 2024 season, the pace bowler suffered a bad run of injuries and has been out of action until recently.

The rising star will hope to get some game time that will also do him favours for national selection.

Kwena Maphaka: After playing just two matches each in 2024 and 2025, the rising fast bowler will look to get some international experience at this year’s IPL.

Donovan Ferreira: The batsman wasn’t able to take his opportunity in three matches since the 2024 season.

His achievements in the SA20 and recognition in the Proteas setup might see him granted another chance or two.

Lhuan-Dré Pretorius: The teenage sensation’s SA20 form earned him a spot as an injury replacement last year, though the team had already been knocked out of the tournament when he became available.

One hopes to see him given opportunities this year.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Heinrich Klaasen: The veteran smasher is back for more after amassing 487 runs at an average of 44.27 last year at a strike rate of 173, with one hundred and one 50.

No other Sunrisers batter has hit more sixes than Klaasen’s tally of 88 sixes between 2023 and 2025.