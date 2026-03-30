OPINION: IPL, Proteas stronger because of SA20

South Africa's leading T20 players are now at the top of their game and showcasing their skills in the Indian Premier League.

South Africa’s men’s Proteas team might not have won the T20 world Cup in the Caribbean two years ago or this last time in India, but they are a side on the up and it’s largely thanks to the SA20 that’s been in place for four years now.

The amount of talent coming out of this country is reflected in the 17 players who are currently contracted to Indian Premier League teams, while a second-string Proteas team beat New Zealand in a series Down Under last week.

The 19th edition of the IPL got underway on Saturday and it’s not surprising that South Africa has the most players represented in the competition outside of the Indian players. And, they’re all sure to play a big role over the next few weeks for their respective teams.

Depth and talent

The SA20 has in the last few years showcased the talent and depth of this country’s cricketers.

Of the IPL veterans, David Miller, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram and Lungi Ngidi enjoyed solid SA20 campaigns while Kagiso Rabada, Heinrich Klaasen, Anrich Nortje remain classy operators.

Among the younger men, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Kwena Maphaka, Marco Jansen, Donovan Ferreira, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Nandre Burger, Corbin Bosch, Ryan Rickelton, and Matthew Breetzke all performed well enough in the SA20 or for the Proteas to make an impression on the IPL outfits.

And now, also following their success in the SA20 and for the Proteas in New Zealand, there are other rising stars who would have made a few IPL team owners take notice.

Here one thinks of Connor Esterhuizen, Nqobani Mokoena and Dian Forrester, while the Hermann brothers Jordan and Rubin, as well as Ottniel Baartman and Gerald Coetzee have shown they are good enough to slot into any Proteas or IPL team at any stage.

The SA20 has been a wonderful competition to showcase South Africa’s talent and depth, but it’s also allowed players to learn and show what they can do in the T20 format. Expect them to shine in the IPL in the coming weeks and for the Proteas in the next few years.