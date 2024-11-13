Late fight not enough for Proteas as India take series lead

A swarm of flying ants disrupted the match for half an hour in the early stages of the Proteas' innings.

Proteas top-order batter Reeza Hendricks runs between the wickets as India’s Hardik Pandya looks on during the third T20 International in Centurion on Wednesday. Picture: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

A late onslaught from all-rounder Marco Jansen and a swarm of flying ants were not enough to stop India from outplaying South Africa with bat and ball on Wednesday night, as the tourists grabbed an 11-run victory in the third match of their T20 International series in Centurion.

Chasing a big target of 220 runs to win, the Proteas never really got off the ground, and after flying ants caused a half-hour delay one over into their innings, the regular loss of wickets prevented them from achieving their target.

Five of the home team’s batters contributed more than 20 runs each, led by big-hitting middle-order star Heinrich Klaasen, who bashed 41 off 22 deliveries, and Jansen, who hit 54 off just 17 deliveries.

Jansen was particularly impressive, hitting his first T20 International half-century, and the second-fastest fifty ever by a South African in a T20 International (only Quinton de Kock has scored a faster half-century off 15 balls).

He gave the Proteas a glimmer of hope by raking in 26 runs off the penultimate over, but it was not enough in the end as he was removed in the final over and the hosts were restricted to 208/7.

Proteas innings

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, India were carried by top-order batter Tilak Varma, who stepped to the crease just three overs into the innings after opener Sanju Samson was removed for a duck in the first over of the game.

Varma went unbeaten, contributing 107 not out off just 56 balls in an innings which featured seven sixes.

He shared 107 for the second wicket with Abhishek Sharma, who smashed 50 off 25, as they laid a solid foundation, with India reaching 219/6 in their 20 overs.

Rookie fast bowler Andile Simelane, playing his third T20 International, took 2/34 and experienced spinner Keshav Maharaj grabbed 2/36, but the Proteas attack struggled to contain the tourists who ran rampant.

With India holding a 2-1 lead in their four-match T20 series, the final fixture between SA and India will be held at the Wanderers on Friday (5pm).