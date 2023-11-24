Laura Wolvaardt named full-time Proteas women’s team captain

The opening batter takes over from Sune Luus.

Laura Wolvaardt is the new full-time captain of South Africa’s women’s cricket team. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Laura Wolvaardt has been appointed full-time captain of the Proteas women’s team for all three formats.

Wolvaardt had a successful tenure as interim captain during the recent tours against Pakistan and New Zealand where she led from the front with the bat, helping her team to back-to-back 2-1 ODI series victories.

At the age of 24, she has already appeared in 86 ODIs and 59 T20Is, scoring 3,421 runs with 30 fifties and four hundreds in the 50-over format, and 1,313 runs at an average of 32.82 with nine half-centuries in T20Is.

Series against Bangladesh

Her first assignment as full-time captain will be a home T20I series against Bangladesh from 3-8 December.

CSA on Friday named a 15-member squad that includes SA U19 and SA Emerging stars Ayanda Hlubi and Eliz-Mari Marx, who earn their maiden international call-ups in the shorter format.

Returning to the national fold for the first time since injuring her hand during the winter is Garden Route Badgers all-rounder Annerie Dercksen, who is rewarded for solid performances at domestic and Emerging level at the start of the new season.

Among the centrally contracted players not available for the T20I series are fast bowler Ayabonga Khaka (knee injury) and all-rounders Chloe Tryon (groin) and Nadine de Klerk (side strain).

Meanwhile, experienced campaigner Marizanne Kapp is rested for the T20Is and will return for the ODI series.

Proteas T20I squad: Anneke Bosch (Titans), Tazmin Brits (Badgers), Annerie Dercksen (Badgers), Mieke de Ridder (Badgers), Lara Goodall (WP), Ayanda Hlubi (Dolphins), Sinalo Jafta (Lions), Masabata Klaas (Titans), Suné Luus (Titans), Eliz-Mari Marx (Titans), Nonkululeko Mlaba (Dolphins), Tumi Sekhukhune (Lions), Nondumiso Shangase (Dolphins), Delmi Tucker (WP), Laura Wolvaardt (Titans).

This story first appeared on sacricketmag.com. It is republished here with permission. For the original story please click here.