‘It’s very special’: Wolvaardt delighted as Proteas hit back against England

South Africa will face either India or Australia in the final on Sunday.

Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt was relieved to finally hit back against a powerful England side, with the national team doing so in spectacular fashion on Wednesday, romping to a 125-run victory in their semifinal at the Women’s Cricket World Cup in Guwahati.

The SA squad had lost to England in the semifinals of the last two editions of the 50-over World Cup, and they had also been crushed by the Lionesses in their opening fixture of the ongoing tournament being hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

They made sure on Wednesday, however, with Wolvaardt and Kapp leading them to a remarkable win as they became the first South African team to reach a World Cup final in the one-day international (ODI) format.

“It’s very special. Everyone is really excited,” Wolvaardt said after receiving the Player of the Match award.

“Having lost to this opposition in two previous editions in the semis, it really hurt the group, so we’re really pleased to get the win tonight.”

Wolvaardt leads from the front

Batting first in their semifinal, the Proteas were anchored by Wolvaardt, who hit 169 runs off 143 deliveries – her 10th career ODI century – in an innings which included 20 fours and four sixes. It was the third highest score by a South African woman in an ODI game.

And she was well backed by fellow opener Tazmin Brits (45 runs) and Kapp (42) as they reached 319/7.

In response, England were bowled out for 194 as the Proteas triumphed with more than eight overs to spare, with Kapp taking career-best figures of 5/20.

“It still feels a bit unreal. It’s the sort of thing you dream about, scoring a hundred in a World Cup, and in a knockout game. It’s a special day,” Wolvaardt said.

“We knew the start would be crucial. Taz (Brits) and I have been strong at the top, and when we bat well, it feeds off (to the rest of the team).”

Memorable victory

The Proteas skipper said the match was perhaps the most memorable of her career, as her team set their sights on lifting South Africa’s first trophy in a cricket World Cup.

“It has to be at the top. In the context of the game – a World Cup semifinal – and winning a game against a strong side, a strong bowling line-up, it has to be right up there.”

South Africa will face either hosts India or the world’s top-ranked side, Australia, in the final to be played in Mumbai on Sunday.

India and Australia square off in the second semifinal in Mumbai on Thursday (11.30am start).