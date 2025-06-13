‘Lot of belief Proteas can win,’ says Bedingham as Test final set for early finish

The match is set for a finish on Friday after two days of action where the bowlers have dominated.

David Bedingham, centre, and his Proteas team-mates celebrate an Australian wicket on day two of the WTC final at Lord’s. Picture: Matthew Lewis-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

The Proteas cricket team are confident they will be able to chase down whatever Australia set them to win the World Test Championship final at Lord’s in England on Friday.

After just two days of play the match is heading to an early finish on Friday, with Australia holding a 218-run lead with two second innings wickets remaining.

At the close of play on Thursday, Australia were 144/8 after a second straight day where the fast bowlers dominated. Fourteen wickets fell on day one and a further 14 tumbled on day two.

After Kagiso Rabada’s first innings bowling heroics on day one, and well supported by Marco Jansen, it was Lungi Ngidi (3/35) who stepped up on Thursday to support Rabada, who took 3/44.

‘Excited about opportunity’

While Proteas batter David Bedingham acknowledged after the day’s play on Thursday that there was no clear favourite to win the Test, he added the South Africans were confident of chasing whatever score the Aussies set them.

Whatever that score is, it will be the highest of the match after the Proteas were bowled out for 138, while Australia got 212 in their first knock.

“It could go either way, but we’ve got an amazing chance to win the World Test Championship. We’re all excited about the opportunity and there’s a lot of belief in our dressing room,” said Bedingham, who scored 45 in the Proteas’ first innings.

“We’re confident. The batters will have their plans. The main thing is to be one hundred percent committed to your shots, whether that’s defending or attacking. It’s when you’re in two minds that you get found out.”

Asked why he thought the bowlers were so dominant in the Test, Bedingham said: “It’s a combination of it being a tricky pitch and there being six quality seamers in action, which makes batting tough.”

Ngidi finds form

The middle order batter was also full of praise for quick bowler Lungi Ngidi, who picked up three key wickets on Thursday, after battling somewhat with the ball on Wednesday.

“Lungi struggled in the first innings, but the way he came back is quite special. We’re very lucky to have him,” said Bedingham.

“Lungi is a chill guy, and it wouldn’t have affected him that much. But he struggled at the one end, but when he changed ends, he looked more comfortable. To bowl nine overs on the bounce is a massive effort.”