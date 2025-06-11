Kagiso Rabada shines for Proteas on seesaw opening day of Test final

The SA team were restricted to 43/4 at the close of play, trailing Australia by 169 runs in their first innings.

Kagiso Rabada celebrates his fifth wicket on the opening day of the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s. Picture: Paul Harding/Gallo Images

South Africa found themselves against the ropes late on Wednesday, despite controlling the game for most of the opening day of the World Test Championship final against Australia in London.

With 14 wickets falling on day one, the global final got off to a spectacular start, as bowlers dominated for both teams.

Though they did well to take control in the early stages of the match, the Proteas crumbled in the final session, as stumbling to 43/4 at the close of play, and they trailed the defending champions by 169 runs with six wickets in hand in their first innings.

Having bundled out the Baggy Greens for 212 runs in the final session, the SA team looked to be in the driving seat, but they lost their first four wickets for just 30 runs.

Ryan Rickelton, who made 16 runs, was the only member of the Proteas’ top five who hit double figures, as they were left flailing in the chase for South Africa’s first global Test title.

When stumps were drawn, captain Temba Bavuma was on three not out, after facing 37 balls as he tried to play out the day, and David Bedingham was unbeaten on eight.

Australia first innings

Earlier, Kagiso Rabada led the charge as the Proteas frontline attack ripped through Australia’s line-up after the SA team won the toss and opted to field.

Rabada took 5/51 – his 17th career five-wicket haul – and his second at Lord’s, after he achieved the feat against England in August 2022.

And he was well backed by Marco Jansen, who returned 3/49, as the Baggy Greens were bundled out 212 within 57 overs in their first innings.

After losing four wickets in the first session, Steve Smith and Beau Webster shared 79 runs for the fifth wicket before Smith was removed by Marco Jansen for 66 to break the stand.

Webster went on to contribute 72 runs, but Rabada and Jansen dismantled the lower order shortly after lunch, and it looked like Australia were in trouble before their bowling attack hit back.