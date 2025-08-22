Lungi Ngidi strikes as Proteas wrap up series win against Australia

Ngidi took five wickets in an innings for the second time in his ODI career.

South Africa dominated with bat and ball again on Friday, cruising to an 84-run victory over Australia, wrapping up a series win in the second ODI in Mackay.

Taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, the Proteas secured their fifth successive ODI series win against Australia in a run extending back to October 2016.

Set a target of 278 to win, Australia’s top order struggled to get going, as they were pinned back by a Proteas bowling attack spearheaded by seamer Lungi Ngidi.

Josh Inglis was the only member of the home team to really put up a fight, hitting 87 runs off 74 balls. But Inglis was not well supported and after Ngidi had him caught behind by Ryan Rickelton, Australia collapsed.

The hosts, who were bowled out for 193, lost their last five wickets for just 18 runs.

Playing his 69th ODI match, Ngidi took 5/42, securing five wickets in an innings for the second time in his career.

Proteas innings

Earlier, after choosing to bat first, the Proteas lost openers Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton early in the innings, but Matthew Breetzke then paired up with Tony de Zorzi in a 67-run partnership for the third wicket to launch a recovery.

And after De Zorzi was removed for 38 runs in the 16th over, caught and bowled by spinner Adam Zampa, Breetzke and Stubbs combined in an 89-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Breetzke made 88 runs off 78 balls and though he was eventually dismissed when Nathan Ellis had him caught by Alex Carey at deep square leg, he became the first player to hit half-centuries in the first four ODI matches of his career.

Stubbs went on to compile 74 off 87, holding the lower order together before he misjudged a slog sweep off a Zampa delivery and holed out to Cameron Green at long-on.

The Proteas were ultimately bowled out for 277 runs with five balls left in their innings, with five of Australia’s bowlers taking wickets, led by Zampa who returned 3/63.

The third and final match of the ODI series between SA and Australia, a dead rubber fixture, will be played in Mackay on Sunday.