UPDATE: Proteas set Australia a target of 278 to win second ODI

Matthew Breetzke made 88 runs, becoming the first player to hit half-centuries in his first four ODI matches.

Australia are chasing a target of 278 runs to win the second ODI against South Africa in Mackay.

After choosing to bat first on Friday, the Proteas lost openers Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton early in the innings, with both batters removed by seamer Xavier Bartlett.

However, Matthew Breetzke then paired up with Tony de Zorzi in a 67-run partnership for the third wicket to launch a recovery.

And after De Zorzi was removed for 38 runs in the 16th over, caught and bowled by spinner Adam Zampa, Breetzke and Tristan Stubbs combined in an 89-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Fifties for Breetzke and Stubbs

Breetzke made 88 runs off 78 balls, and though he was eventually dismissed when Nathan Ellis had him caught by Alex Carey at deep square leg, he became the first player to hit half-centuries in the first four ODI matches of his career.

Stubbs went on to compile 74 off 87 – his second ODI fifty – holding the lower order together before he misjudged a slog sweep off a Zampa delivery and holed out to Cameron Green at long-on.

Wiaan Mulder (26) and Keshav Maharaj (22 not out) also added useful contributions down the order, but the Proteas were ultimately bowled out for 277 runs with five balls left in their innings.

Five of Australia’s bowlers took wickets, led by Zampa who returned 3/63.

With the SA team having won the opening game of the three-match series earlier this week, they are targeting a series victory in the second match of the campaign, while Australia are aiming to level the scores and keep the contest open for the series trophy.