Cricket

Home » Sport » Cricket

Maharaj crowned SA Player of the Year: All the CSA Awards winners

Picture of sacricketmag

By sacricketmag

4 minute read

1 August 2025

08:45 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Nonkululeko Mlaba was the big winner in the women's categories.

Keshav Maharaj

Keshav Maharaj was a big winner at the CSA Awards dinner on Thursday. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Proteas spinner Keshav Maharaj capped off a memorable season by being named Player of the Year at the CSA Awards in Johannesburg on Thursday night.

Maharaj played a key role in South Africa’s World Test Championship triumph, including the final against Australia at Lord’s, and was rewarded for his consistency and match-winning performances across formats.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma also featured prominently on the night, scooping the Test Player of the Year and the SA Fans’ Player of the Year awards.

Recently retired Heinrich Klaasen, who was a standout performer in 50-over cricket, walked away with the ODI Player of the Year, while pace bowler Anrich Nortje claimed the T20I Player of the Year title.

In the women’s categories, Nonkululeko Mlaba was the big winner, taking home both the Player of the Year and T20I Player of the Year awards.

All-rounder Annerie Dercksen was named ODI Player of the Year.

Nonkululeko Mlaba
Nonkululeko Mlaba took home more than one award. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

2025 CSA Awards winners

International Men’s Newcomer of the Year: Ottneil Baartman
Men’s T20I Player of the Year: Anrich Nortje
Men’s ODI Player Of The Year: Heinrich Klaasen
Men’s Test Player Of The Year: Temba Bavuma
Men’s Players’ Player Of The Year: Kagiso Rabada
SA Men’s Player of the Year: Keshav Maharaj

International Women’s Newcomer of the Year: Ayanda Hlubi
Women’s T20I Player of the Year: Nonkululeko Mlaba
Women’s ODI Player of the Year: Annerie Dercksen
Women’s Players’ Player of the Year: Nonkululeko Mlaba
SA Women’s Player of the Year: Nonkululeko Mlaba

SA Fans’ Player of the Year: Temba Bavuma
Makhaya Ntini Power of Cricket Award: Dane Paterson
T20 Challenge Player of the Season: Kwena Maphaka (Lions)
T20 Knockout Player of the Season: Christopher Britz (Eastern Storm)
Division 1 One-Day Cup Player of the Season: Jon-Jon Smuts (Dolphins)
Division 2 One-Day Cup Player of the Season: Jerome Bossr (Eastern Cape linyathi)
Division 1 4-Day Domestic Series Player of the Season: Lhuan-dré Pretorius (Titans)
Division 2 4-Day Domestic Series Player of the Season: Ernest Kemm (Northern Cape Heat)

RELATED ARTICLES

Saca Most Valuable Men’s Player of the Year: Prenelan Subrayen (Dolphins)
Domestic Men’s Players’ Player of the Season: Dewald Brevis (Titans)
Pro Series Women’s Division 1 Coach of the Year: Shaun Pretorius (Lions)
Pro 20 Player of the Season: Kayla Reyneke (Western Province)
Pro 50 Player of the Season: Suné Luus (Titans)
Saca Most Valuable Women’s Player of the Year: Leah Jones (Western Province)
Domestic Women’s Players’ Player of the Season: Nondumiso Shangase (Dolphins)

SA20 Rising Star of the Season (U25): Dewald Brevis
SA20 Batsman of the Season (most runs): Lhuan-dré Pretorius
SA20 Bowler of the Season: Marco Jansen

CSA Umpires’ Umpire of the Year: Abdoellah Steenkamp
CSA Umpire of the Year: Allahudien Paleker
Domestic Division 1 Coach of the Year: Russell Domingo (Lions)
Domestic Division 2 Coach Of The Year: Ahmed Amla (Tuskers)

This story first appeared on sacricketmag.com. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.

Read more on these topics

Cricket South Africa (CSA) Proteas cricket team

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Parliament announces members of ad hoc committee investigating Mkhwanazi allegations
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: The US has got one thing right about farm murders in South Africa
News City Power extends free basic electricity registration – here’s the new deadline
News Homeowners caught in solar registration grey zone
South Africa FlySafair pilot lockout and strike end in sight

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp