SA ‘champions’ beat Aussies in last-ball thriller to qualify for legends final

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

1 August 2025

The South Africans will now face Pakistan in the final in Birmingham.

Morne van Wyk

Former Proteas batter Morne van Wyk, seen here in the colours of the Dolphins, top scored for the SA ‘champions’ in their semi-final legends game against Australia on Thursday. Picture: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

AB de Villiers and his South African “champions” cricket team will play in the World Championship of Legends final after edging Australia by one run in their semi-final in Birmingham, England on Thursday.

The South Africans will take on Pakistan in the final on Saturday, also at Edgbaston, after the latter team advanced when India withdrew from their semi-final, due to political tensions between the nations.

While De Villiers didn’t score too many runs in the semi-final (6), after topping the run-scoring charts at the tournament, including two big centuries, South Africa posted a competitive 186 for eight in their 20 overs.

The big contributors were former Proteas players Morne van Wyk (76 off 35) and Jon-Jon Smuts (57 off 41).

Australia were then reduced to 185 in their 20 overs, De Villiers and Wayne Parnell exacting a run-out on the last ball of the innings, leaving the Aussies one run short of tying with the South Africans.

The best batters for Australia were Shaun March (25 off17), Chris Lynn (35 off 20), Darcy Short (33 off 29) and Dan Christian (49 off 29).

The best SA bowlers were Hardus Viljoen (2/41 in four) and Parnell (2/33 in four).

SA ‘champions’ squad: AB de Villiers (capt), Aaron Phangiso, Chris Morris, Duanne Olivier, Henry Davids, Hardus Viljoen, Hashim Amla, Imran Tahir, Jacques Rudolph, Jon-Jon Smuts, JP Duminy, Morne van Wyk, Richard Levi, Sarel Erwee, Wayne Parnell

Cricket South Africa (CSA)

Cricket South Africa (CSA)

