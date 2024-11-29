Mandla Mashimbiyi appointed Proteas women’s coach

Mashimbyi replaces interim coach Dillon du Preez, who stepped in after former head coach Hilton Moreeng stepped down in May.

Former Titans coach Mandla Mashimbyi has been appointed as the new head coach of the SA women’s cricket team.

Mashimbiyi, a former assistant coach of the SA men’s team, previously played professional cricket for the Titans, the Knights, and the Griquas before retiring in 2010 due to persistent knee injuries.

He was set to replace former head coach Hilton Moreeng, who stepped down after a lengthy spell as national coach in May, with Dillon du Preez having since taken the reins on an interim basis (guiding the Proteas to the final of the recent T20 World Cup).

Aiming for ‘continued success’

“I am profoundly grateful for the exceptional opportunity bestowed upon me by Titans Cricket throughout my tenure as a coach,” Mashimbiyi said.

“Their unwavering support and backing over the past eleven years have been instrumental in my professional growth and development.

“At this juncture, I am deeply appreciative of the opportunity to contribute my expertise and knowledge to the Proteas women’s continued success and to elevate their standing as a formidable force in world cricket.”

Enoch Nkwe, CSA’s director of national teams and high performance, said: “CSA is extremely proud to welcome someone of Mandla’s stature and expertise. We are confident that he will excel in this role, bringing a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective.

“Mandla has our full support in his efforts, and we look forward to the growth and achievements that the Proteas Women’s Team will experience under his leadership.”