‘An extraordinary journey’: Hilton Moreeng steps down as Proteas coach

Moreeng held the post at the helm of the national women's team for more than 11 years.

Former Proteas women’s head coach Hilton Moreeng ahead of a match against Sri Lanka last month. Picture: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

In the most significant of some sweeping changes made to the Proteas Women’s management team on Friday, long-standing head coach Hilton Moreeng has stepped down.

He would be replaced by assistant coach Dillon du Preez on an interim basis, according to Cricket South Africa, until a new head coach was appointed.

The federation also announced that various other adjustments had been made.

Warriors assistant coach Baakier Abrahams had been officially appointed as the Proteas batting coach, while the Lions’ Bongani Ndaba assumed the role of fielding coach. In addition, team physiotherapist Molebatsi Theletsane had “departed from his position”, replaced by Neline Hoffman Kellerman.

Breakthrough leader

Moreeng, who was appointed as national head coach in December 2012, carried the squad through an evolution from amateur cricket to a professional national setup. He took charge of 279 matches across all three formats, with the SA team winning 144 (52%) of them.

The 46-year-old mentor also became the first national coach to reach a senior World Cup final at last year’s T20 World Cup in Cape Town. That achievement was preceded by two semi-final appearances in 2014 and 2020.

In 50-over World Cups, Moreeng’s charges featured in two semi-final matches in 2017 and 2022, losing out to England on both occasions.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to lead such a talented group of athletes over the years,” Moreeng said in a statement.

“Coaching at the international level has been an extraordinary journey filled with countless memorable moments and achievements. These experiences will forever hold a special place in my heart.

“I want to express my sincere appreciation to all the players and team management who have been instrumental in this journey.”

Instrumental role

Enoch Nkwe, the CSA director of cricket, credited Moreeng for making “exceptional contributions to women’s cricket”.

“We convey our profound appreciation for his unwavering dedication and exemplary leadership, acknowledging his instrumental role in shaping the professionalisation of women’s cricket in the country,” Nkwe said.

“As Dillon du Preez steps in as interim coach, we offer him, the management and the team our full support as they head into their next international assignments.”