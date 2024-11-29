Bavuma and Stubbs centuries leave Proteas on the verge of victory

Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs shared 249 runs for the fourth wicket in South Africa's second innings.

South Africa will return to the field on the verge of near-certain victory on Saturday morning, with Sri Lanka needing to climb a mountain over the last two days of the opening Test in Durban.

Returning to the crease for their second innings on Friday, chasing a monstrous target of 516 runs to win in the final session of day three, Sri Lanka were left flailing.

When stumps were drawn, the tourists had reached 103/5, with Dinesh Chandimal on 29 not out and captain Dhananjaya de Silva not yet off the mark. They still needed 413 to win.

All-rounder Marco Jansen, who took 7/17 in Sri Lanka’s first innings, again led the Proteas attack, taking 2/22. He was well supported by Kagiso Rabada (2/34) as the frontline pair retained control for the hosts, pinning back the touring team’s top order.

Double century partnership

Earlier, after resuming their second innings at 132/3 in the morning session, holding a 281-run lead, the Proteas strengthened their grip on the match with a double-century stand between captain Temba Bavuma and fellow batter Tristan Stubbs.

Bavuma and Stubbs shared 249 runs for the fourth wicket, carrying their team to 366/5 before they declared at the tea break.

The skipper, who had made a half-century in their first innings, hit 113 runs off 228 balls for his third Test century, while Stubbs contributed a career-best 122 off 221, racking up his second ton in his sixth Test match.