Marco Jansen’s feat puts Proteas on track

The 24-year-old Jansen recorded career-best figures of 7/13 in 6.5 overs to turn the first of two Tests against Sri Lanka on its head.

All-rounder Marco Jansen (right) celebrates a wicket with Proteas captain Temba Bavuma during the second day of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Durban. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Just 41 legitimate deliveries is all it took for South African left-arm seamer Marco Jansen to destroy Sri Lanka on day two of the first cricket Test against Sri Lanka in Durban yesterday.

The 24-year-old Jansen recorded extraordinary career-best figures of 7/13 in 6.5 overs to turn the first of two Tests on its head as Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 42 in 83 balls – the quickest to be dismissed in the past 100 years and second lowest overall, trailing only the 75 balls by South Africa vs England in June, 1924.

It was Sri Lanka’s lowest Test total and left them in huge trouble after seemingly holding the upperhand for the first day and a half.

The Proteas, resuming the day on 80/4, had their backs to the wall as they could only manage 191 in the first innings, after been asked to bat first on Wednesday, but the 2.06m bowler had other ideas.

By the close of play last night, South Africa may have lost a few wickets but they stretched their lead to 281.

South Africa still hold ambitions to reach the World Test Championship final next year.

If they win the two Tests against Sri Lanka and another two against Pakistan later this summer, they will in all likelihood do so.

Should they manage that feat many will look back on the spell that Jansen delivered yesterday.

