Jansen shines as Proteas put India under extreme pressure on day three

Wesley Botton

24 November 2025

At the close of play, the SA team held a 314-run lead in their second innings with 10 wickets in hand.

Marco Jansen

Marco Jansen (right) celebrates a wicket with Proteas teammate Tristan Stubbs during the second Test against India in Guwahati. Picture: Biju Boro/AFP

South Africa strengthened their grip on day three, as India were left with a mountain to climb in the second Test in Guwahati on Monday.

When stumps were drawn, the Proteas had reached 26 without loss in their second innings, holding a 314-run lead with Ryan Rickelton on 13 not out and Aiden Markram unbeaten on 12.

Earlier, after resuming their first innings at 9/0 in the morning session, India were well restricted by South Africa’s bowling attack, which was led by seamer Marco Jansen.

Opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal was the only member of India’s line-up who reached a half-century, making 58 runs off 97 balls, as the hosts were bowled out for 201 midway through the final session.

Jansen flaunts his form

Jansen, who hit a career-best 93 runs in South Africa’s first innings the day before, was superb with the ball, taking 6/58 – his fourth Test five-wicket haul – as he ripped through the home team’s middle-order.

Spin bowler Simon Harmer also made a valuable contribution, grabbing 3/64.

While the Proteas took a 288-run first innings lead, they opted not to enforce the follow-on, returning to bat shortly before the close of play as they looked to extend their advantage with two days of action still remaining.

