Proteas in control after winning ‘little battles’, says Marco Jansen

South Africa are in charge with two days of action remaining in the second Test against India.

All-rounder Marco Jansen credited the SA team’s consistency on Monday after they strengthened their grip on day three of the second Test against India in Guwahati.

Having won the first Test in Kolkata, the Proteas took control in Guwahati, putting India under significant pressure as they looked to wrap up their first series win in India in 25 years in the five-day format.

When stumps were drawn on Monday, South Africa had reached 26 without loss in their second innings, holding a 314-run lead with Ryan Rickelton on 13 not out and Aiden Markram unbeaten on 12.

“India are a good team. It’s just that you have to be at your best the whole time, the whole day, every single ball,” Jansen said.

“For us, we want to make a good impact in the game, whether it’s with the ball or the bat. In Test cricket we speak about small margins, and in those little battles I think we’ve made the right decisions at the right time.

“Sometimes it goes your way and sometimes it doesn’t. Test cricket is hard.”

Pleased with pace and bounce

After resuming their first innings at 9/0 in the morning session on Monday, India were well restricted by South Africa’s bowling attack, as the hosts were bowled out for 201 midway through the final session.

Jansen, who hit a career-best 93 runs with the bat in South Africa’s first innings the day before, was superb with the ball, taking 6/58 – his fourth Test five-wicket haul – as he ripped through the home team’s middle-order.

The all-rounder admitted he was relieved to hit his straps after struggling to find his best form on previous tours of India.

“I’ve tried to learn what’s going to work for me, what’s going to help me to perform to the best of my ability to help the team win, and today was just one of those days,” Jansen said.

“I got the pace and the bounce out of the wicket and it’s just one of those days where everything clicks and everything works, and as a player when you get those days you take it and you run.”