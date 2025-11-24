Cricket

Home » Sport » Cricket

Proteas in control after winning ‘little battles’, says Marco Jansen

Picture of Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

3 minute read

24 November 2025

04:50 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

South Africa are in charge with two days of action remaining in the second Test against India.

Marco Jansen

Marco Jansen took six wickets for South Africa during India’s first innings in Guwahati. Picture: Biju Boro/AFP

All-rounder Marco Jansen credited the SA team’s consistency on Monday after they strengthened their grip on day three of the second Test against India in Guwahati.

Having won the first Test in Kolkata, the Proteas took control in Guwahati, putting India under significant pressure as they looked to wrap up their first series win in India in 25 years in the five-day format.

When stumps were drawn on Monday, South Africa had reached 26 without loss in their second innings, holding a 314-run lead with Ryan Rickelton on 13 not out and Aiden Markram unbeaten on 12.

“India are a good team. It’s just that you have to be at your best the whole time, the whole day, every single ball,” Jansen said.

“For us, we want to make a good impact in the game, whether it’s with the ball or the bat. In Test cricket we speak about small margins, and in those little battles I think we’ve made the right decisions at the right time.

“Sometimes it goes your way and sometimes it doesn’t. Test cricket is hard.”

Pleased with pace and bounce

After resuming their first innings at 9/0 in the morning session on Monday, India were well restricted by South Africa’s bowling attack, as the hosts were bowled out for 201 midway through the final session.

Jansen, who hit a career-best 93 runs with the bat in South Africa’s first innings the day before, was superb with the ball, taking 6/58 – his fourth Test five-wicket haul – as he ripped through the home team’s middle-order.

The all-rounder admitted he was relieved to hit his straps after struggling to find his best form on previous tours of India.

“I’ve tried to learn what’s going to work for me, what’s going to help me to perform to the best of my ability to help the team win, and today was just one of those days,” Jansen said.

RELATED ARTICLES

“I got the pace and the bounce out of the wicket and it’s just one of those days where everything clicks and everything works, and as a player when you get those days you take it and you run.”

Read more on these topics

India cricket team Proteas cricket team

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News KZN floods relief hampered: Foreign nationals not coming forward
Politics Did Steenhuisen violate the DA’s constitution? Party investigates bitter feud between leaders
South Africa Crisis averted at the Vaal Dam
Rugby OPINION: Malcolm Marx was not the best player this year
Crime Hawks officer and Tembisa Hospital official arrested for corruption

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now

Partnerships