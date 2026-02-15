Markram says Proteas are getting ‘better and better’ at T20 World Cup

South Africa can qualify for the Super 8 stage as early as Monday if Afghanistan beat United Arab Emirates in their Group D match.

The national cricket team are getting closer to producing their best performance at the T20 World Cup, according to captain Aiden Markram, after they coasted to a seven-wicket win over New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

South Africa put one step in the second round, climbing two points clear at the top of the Group D table by securing their third straight victory.

After sending New Zealand in to bat, the Proteas bowling attack were led by seamer Marco Jansen who returned career-best figures of 4/40 as they restricted their opposition to 175/7.

Set a target of 176 for victory against New Zealand, the SA side were anchored by captain Aiden Markram who contributed a career-best 86 not out off 44 balls at the top of the order, guiding his team to 178/3 with 17 balls to spare.

The Proteas could now qualify for the Super 8 stage before their next match of the opening round against the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday. If Afghanistan beat the UAE in Delhi on Monday, the SA team will progress.

“It was definitely a lot closer to the fullest of potential tonight,” Markram said after the Black Caps clash.

“I thought pretty much in all areas we were really good, and I think it just came from clarity and conviction in our plan, so it’s nice to see the boys slowly but surely improving.”

Jansen leads impressive attack

Markram was full of praise for the Proteas bowlers. While Black Caps middle-order batters Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell attempted to take the game away with a fighting stand for the fifth-wicket, their 72-run partnership was broken in the 14th over of their innings as South Africa pulled it back.

“I think we got on the right side of the toss, and that helped us, but ultimately to restrict them to under 180 I thought was a really massive effort,” Markram said.

“It’s probably an over-200 type of pitch. The pitch played really well and obviously got better and better the later the night went, but for the bowlers to restrict them to under 180 was special.”

Less stressful victory

Having narrowly beaten Afghanistan three days earlier in a thrilling encounter that went to a double super over, Markram was relieved to see his side cruising to a comfortable win over higher-ranked New Zealand.

“You want to win games like that (against Afghanistan). It does a lot for the changeroom and the vibe and the atmosphere within the sheds, but it’s a lot more comfortable putting together slightly more clinical performances,” the skipper said.

“So the aim will always be for it to feel like it felt tonight. It’s not going to always work out that way, but it’s definitely a slightly easier one to deal with, mentally at least.”