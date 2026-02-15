Rob Walter opens up about leaving Proteas white-ball coaching job

The former SA cricket coach is now in charge of the New Zealand side.

Former Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter has revealed the reasons behind his surprise resignation from the job in April last year.

Walter had been in charge of the Proteas men’s team’s T20 and ODI sides, with Shukri Conrad heading up the coaching team of the Test outfit.

Walter stepped down suddenly in April of 2025 and has since taken charge of the New Zealand cricket team, in all formats.

Complicated with two coaches

In an interview with Rapport, Walter said having two different coaches at the highest level for basically the same national team wasn’t good for the side and was one of the main reasons behind his decision to quit the Proteas.

Walter, who has lived in New Zealand for some time, also mentioned it was easier for him with his wife and children settled in New Zeland.

“It becomes complicated when there are two different voices at head coach level,” Walter told Rapport, the Afrikaans Sunday publication.

“Myself and Shucks (Conrad) spoke regularly and there were no issues … we got on well, but there were two head coaches. It is better with one head coach.”

Conrad has since also taken charge of the white-ball side.

In the interview, Walter also speaks about his joy that the Test side won the World Test Championship at Lord’s in June last year and some of the successes he achieved as white-ball coach.

Walter was in charge of the Black Caps against South Africa for the first time on Saturday since leaving the Proteas job. The teams clashed in a big Group D match at the T20 World Cup, which the Proteas won to go top of the pool.

Both teams are expected to advance to the Super Eights stage of the tournament later this week.