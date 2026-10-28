‘We left a bit out there’: Ackerman admits Proteas let things slip on day one

Four of the SA team's players hit half-centuries, while four others fell for ducks.

The Proteas were not too disappointed with their overall showing, according to opening batter Marques Ackerman, though he admitted they felt they could have done better on day one of the third Test against Australia in Cape Town on Tuesday.

On a strangely lopsided day of cricket, South Africa compiled 329 runs in their first innings, with stumps being drawn after they were bowled out before the scheduled close of play.

The Proteas got off to a great start after losing the toss and being sent in to bat, with Ackerman (95) and Aiden Markram (78) sharing 158 runs for the third wicket, before top-order batter David Bedingham added 50 runs.

However, Australia’s bowling attack struck, taking four wickets for just 29 runs, and while middle-order batter Ryan Rickelton (42) and all-rounder Marco Jansen (52) helped the South Africans find their feet again, fast bowler Mitchell Starc (6/72) ripped through the tail.

Four Proteas batters made half-centuries, while four players were removed for ducks.

“I think before today’s play, if you gave us 329, we probably would have taken it. But in saying that I think all of us would agree that we probably left a little bit out there today,” Ackerman said.

Soft dismissals

Playing only his second Test, Ackerman was reluctant to speak on behalf of other players in the team, though he did feel they had given away a few wickets too easily after their cracking start to the match.

“I don’t really have an answer, to be honest, but I think there were maybe a few soft dismissals among all of those (wickets) and I think we just lacked a big partnership after myself and Aiden got out,” he said.

“We needed someone to stick around with Bedingham for maybe a session or so, and unfortunately we lost wickets in clusters, which obviously put us on the back foot. But we did come back nicely with Plank (Jansen) and Rickelton’s little partnership there in the middle.”

‘Live by the sword, die by the sword’

Narrowly missing out on his maiden Test century, Ackerman also conceded that he felt a little bit gutted to fall short of his ton.

Having played an aggressive innings, which featured 12 fours and two sixes, he was stumped by Alex Carey after stepping out too early against spinner Nathan Lyon.

“You live by the sword and die by the sword. I’ve learned throughout my career,” he said.

“I left a Test hundred out there and I’m not really happy with that, but that’s good motivation to hopefully try get my first one the next time I get an opportunity.”