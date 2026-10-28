OPINION: Remembering the days of packed stadiums, fan interest for B&H cricket

Taking a trip down memory lane, to the days of grass banks being full of kids, moms and dads.

I’m giving my age away here, but I clearly remember the time when Benson&Hedges Series cricket was the biggest thing in South Africa’s summer.

I remember the brightly coloured posters, with slogans such as ‘Cookin’ with gas’ for Jimmy Cook, ‘Mighty Mickey’ for Mickey Arthur, ‘Vinnige Fanie’ for Fanie de Villiers, ‘Jumpin’ Jonty’ for Jonty Rhodes, ‘Cutting Kepler’ for Kepler Wessels and ‘Duck, it’s Donald’ for Allan Donald.

I remember the very cool coloured shirts and the competition slogan “Come on summer!”

It was a great era for cricket in this country … when was it … the late 80s and early 90s?

I had a family member who played wicketkeeper for the mix-and-match team called the Impalas and another who turned out for the mighty Eastern Province side. I watched every game they played.

Grounds would be packed when B&H cricket came to town. Every sport-mad school boy and girl had to be there. It was a meeting place and a social occasion.

Moms and dads also loved it, regularly braaiing on the grass banks. It was a wonderful time and cricket was alive in South Africa.

What happened?

So, what has changed?

The domestic T20 competition in this country, now called the Pro20 Cup, hardly gets a mention. There is little to no marketing around it, few fans even know when it is happening and only die-hard supporters and the odd cricket writer give it attention.

And I’m not even going to mention domestic 40 or 50 overs cricket … that’s even more poorly followed, if at all.

And let’s not forget, the old B&H Series was long-format limited overs stuff, around 50 overs a side (it changed a bit depending on the season), and the fans loved it.

So, who’s to blame for local cricket’s demise, or is it something we just have to accept as a change in the environment over time?

It’s sad, because the cricket in the local Pro20 Cup has been of a high standard with excellent, close matches taking place. If you didn’t know, the pool matches are done and the Super Eights get going on Wednesday.

How wonderful it would be if local limited overs cricket could again draw the crowds it once did.

Unfortunately, it’s not likely to happen … but at least for some, we’ll always have B&H cricket for the memories.