MI Cape Town end SA20 season bottom of the log: ‘A lot to reflect on,’ says Peterson

The defending champions managed to win just three of their 10 matches.

MI Cape Town coach Robin Peterson said his team got “humbled” this SA20 season after finishing rock bottom on the points table.

This after the Cape Town-based side won the title last season and were hopeful of going back-to-back in 2026, as the Sunrisers Eastern Cape did in seasons one and two.

But with just three wins, to six losses and one no-result, MI Cape Town ended their campaign with 14 log points in sixth position.

‘Never got on a roll’

Peterson cut a frustrated figure on Sunday, following his team’s seven-wicket defeat, with one ball to spare, to the Sunrisers in Gqeberha.

“We lacked fluidity and consistency throughout the competition,” said Peterson about MI Cape Town’s season.

“First, it was with the ball, and then with bat. We never managed to get on a roll and piece all our skills together, so it was a disappointing season.”

He added: “There’s a lot for us to reflect on and we’ll do a little soul searching. After the highs of last season we got humbled this year so we’ll take that on the chin and come back better next year.”

Best performers

Peterson said he would see if there were a few things to “tinker with” ahead of next year’s campaign.

Though the team didn’t get into the play-offs, a number of individuals performed well.

Ryan Rickleton (337 runs at 42 and strike-rate of 156), Reeza Hendricks (249 runs at 50 and strike-rate of 123) and Rassie van der Dussen (247 runs at 27 and strike-rate of 134) will be among the top run-scorers at the end of the competition while Corbin Bosch (13 wickets at 20) will finish in the top 10 wicket-takers in the competition. Kagiso Rabada, George Linde and Trent Boult have also had their moments.

“Ryan Rickelton got runs again, Reeza ended the tournament exceptionally well, and Rassie is in the top run-scorers, so there are positives,” said Peterson. “But once we were on the back foot it was tough to get momentum.”