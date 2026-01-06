Title holders MI Cape Town break their duck with first SA20 win

Middle-order batters Jason Smith and Karim Janat hit three sixes between them in the penultimate over to guide the visitors to victory.

Defending champions MI Cape Town finally picked up their first win of the SA20 campaign, snatching a four-wicket victory over Joburg Super Kings on the DLS method at Newlands on Tuesday night to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Set an adjusted target of 128 runs to win in the rain-interrupted clash, which was reduced to 12 overs a side, the title holders looked to be in trouble when fast bowler Nandre Burger had opening batter Rassie van der Dussen (35 off 24) caught by Faf du Plessis at cover in the 10th over.

However, middle-order batters Jason Smith and Karim Janat hit three sixes between them in the penultimate over as the visitors reached 128/6 with four balls to spare.

Burger was the best of the Super Kings bowlers, taking 23/2, and he looked to have given them control, but the Cape Town batters were too strong at the death, bashing 23 runs off seamer Richard Gleeson in the 11th over.

The visitors were also assisted earlier in the innings by top-order batter Nicholas Pooran, who was named Player of the Match after contributing a quickfire 33 off 15.

Super Kings innings

Earlier, after losing the toss and being sent in to bat, the Super Kings compiled 123/7, with captain Du Plessis laying a solid foundation for his team to work off. The skipper hit 44 runs off just 21 balls at the top of the order to lead from the front.

But a fighting MI Cape Town bowling attack worked hard to hold them off, spearheaded by seamer Corbin Bosch who took 3/24 and captain Rashid Khan who bagged 2/23.

After struggling to get their campaign off the ground, the hosts earned their first victory in six games this season, and while they remained rooted to the bottom of the table they would have been pleased to finally break their duck.

“It was a long wait for a win after last year’s final, but we have good momentum for the next two games. This win will give us so much energy,” Rashid said after the match.

Conversely, the Super Kings were handed their first defeat in five games, and they remained in second place in the SA20 standings, two points behind log leaders Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

The Joburg side will face Paarl Royals in their next match at the Wanderers on Thursday, and the Cape Town outfit will face the Super Kings again in their return fixture at the same venue on Saturday as they aim to build on their much needed momentum.