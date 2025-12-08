Miller back for Proteas’ T20s against India: ‘Looking forward to being in the mix’

The veteran lower-order batter will have to show he is still an option for the World Cup in February next year.

With the next T20 World Cup, in India and Sri Lanka, now just weeks away (starting 7 February 2026), this week’s series against India and then the SA20 that will follow, are hugely significant for the Proteas as they look to settle on a team and find confidence and momentum.

And one of the players who’ll be keen to make a big impression is veteran star David Miller who returns to the Proteas set-up for the first time since March when he featured in the Champions Trophy.

At 36 Miller is in a fight for his place in the team, especially following the re-emergence of Dewald Brevis in recent months as well as the likes of Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Matthew Breetzke scoring big runs, while Quinton de Kock has also come out of retirement.

Having won the Test series 2-0, but lost the ODI series 2-1, the Proteas will hope for a good show in the three T20s, starting Tuesday in Cuttack. The other two matches are in New Chandigarth and Dhaaramshala.

‘Players putting up hands’

“It’s been forever,” said Miller on Monday. “It’s been a while, but it’s great to be back. It’s been great watching the guys … it makes one feel you want to be there.”

Miller will hope to get game-time in all three matches to show that he is still an option ahead of the World Cup. The other batters in the mix are Brevis, De Kock, Aiden Markram, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs and all-rounders Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen and George Linde.

“There’s a big pool of players putting up their hands,” admitted Miller, “so come the World Cup it’s going to be tough for the selectors.

“But, the Proteas are in a good space … we’ve got some world class players.

“I’m just looking forward to being in the mix, participating and helping and contributing where I can.

“I feel I can add a part to the team. I’ve got a lot of experience and have some expertise.”

‘Feeling strong and fit’

Miller said his time away from the game, to nurse a hamstring niggle, was good in the sense it allowed him to reflect on himself and his career.

“It was good to be away a bit. I’ve had time to reflect, try some things with the body, get into a different space,” he said.

“At 36 I know I have to step up more when I’m away from the field. I have to be more diligent and consistent to be as fit as I can be … but I’m feeling strong and fit and am ready to go.”

India, meanwhile, will welcome back Test captain Shubman Gill, who badly hurt his neck during the Test series, and Haridk Pandya for the T20s.

The first ball of the first T20 in Cuttack is at 3.30pm Tuesday.