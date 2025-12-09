Proteas crash to big defeat against India in first T20 match

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya was the star of the show for the home team.

South Africa’s build-up to next year’s T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka got off to the worst possible start in Cuttack on Tuesday when Aiden Markram’s team crashed to a 101-run defeat to India in the first of five T20 matches this month.

There was plenty of talk in the build-up to the series that the Proteas were looking to build some momentum and confidence ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup in February next year, but the players and coach Shukri Conrad wouldn’t have learned too much from the outing, except that South Africa’s batting lineup remains brittle.

Chasing 176 to win, the South Africans were bowled out for a paltry 77 inside 13 overs, with none of the batters making any significant score. Dewald Brevis top scored with 22 off 14 balls. Their total of 77 was the lowest the Proteas have scored when being all out.

Credit though must also go to the Indian bowlers, who were all excellent on a good batting pitch, bowling excellent lengths and lines.

Earlier, after being sent in to bat after South Africa had won the toss and opted to bowl first, India got to 175/6 in their 20 overs mainly due to the late big hitting by the recalled and fit-again Hardik Pandya.

With his team in something of a sticky situation at 78/4 in the 11th over after a decent start by the South Africans, the all-rounder blasted 59 not out off 28 balls towards the back end of the innings to get his team to a very respectable total.

The other significant contributions came from Tilak Varna (26 off 32) and Axar Patel (23 off 21).

Lungi Ngidi was the best Proteas bowler, with 3/31 in four, while Lutho Sipamla got 2/38 in his four.

Anrich Nortje, back in the side after a long injury layoff, went for 41 runs in his four overs, while Keshav Maharaj conceded 25 in two overs.

The teams will clash in four more matches, with game two in New Chandigarh on Thursday.