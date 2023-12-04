New faces included in Proteas squads for home tour against India

Some senior players will miss the limited overs matches, including ODI captain Temba Bavuma.

Fast bowler Nandre Burger has been called up to the Proteas squad in all three formats. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Four uncapped players have been called up for South Africa’s home tour against India starting this weekend, with Cricket South Africa naming squads in all three formats on Monday.

Mihlali Mpongwana, David Bedingham and Nandre Burger – all from Western Province – will be hoping to make their international debuts, along with Dolphins seamer Ottniel Baartman, who has previously formed part of the national squad but has not yet played for the national side.

Fast bowler Burger has been rewarded for his outstanding form this season by being named in all three squads, while batter Bedingham has been included in the Test squad, and all-rounder Mpongwana has been named in the ODI squad. Baartman is in both limited-overs squads.

Warriors batter Tristan Stubbs, who has already been capped in both white-ball formats, has also been included in the Test squad.

Resting players

While opportunities are being offered to a handful of individuals, however, the Proteas will be without some of their most experienced players for the majority of the tour.

Top-order batter Temba Bavuma (the regular ODI captain) and fast bowler Kagiso Rabada are among a group of players who have been omitted for the white-ball leg of the tour in order to focus on the Test matches.

Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi will miss the third T20I and the ODI series. Instead, together with Bavuma and Rabada, they will play in the round of first-class matches for their respective domestic teams from 14-17 December in preparation for the Test series.

Fast bowler Anrich Nortje (lower back stress fracture) and Wayne Parnell (left shoulder) were not considered for selection while undergoing rehabilitation for their respective injuries.

‘Presenting opportunities’

“We have a busy summer ahead starting with the T20Is and then ODIs against India and we have therefore taken the decision to omit several of our senior players,” said Proteas limited overs coach Rob Walter.

“This decision was taken together with [Test coach Shukri Conrad] as we place emphasis on the red-ball leg of the tour, meaning they will instead be preparing for the Test series by playing domestic cricket.

“In saying that, the move has presented opportunities for others that have been performing well at domestic level to be drafted in.”

The national T20 squad will link up in Durban on Thursday in preparation for the first match of the tour on Sunday.

The three-match T20 International series will be followed by three ODI games and two Tests.

T20 squad

Aiden Markram (capt), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams

ODI squad

Aiden Markram (capt), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams

Test squad

Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne