India announce squads for cricket tour against Proteas

Mohammed Shami is undergoing medical treatment and his availability is subject to fitness.

Rohit Sharma will captain India in the Test matches against South Africa, but he will be rested for the limited overs matches. Picture: Gareth Copley/ICC/Getty Images

India named three skippers on Thursday for their eight-match multi-format tour of South Africa later this month, with Rohit Sharma announced as leader for the two Tests, Suryakumar Yadav for the T20s and KL Rahul for the ODIs.

The tour, which opens on December 10 with a T20 in Durban and is set to run until January 7, includes three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said Rohit and Virat Kohli had asked for a break from the white-ball leg of the tour against the Proteas.

Pace bowler Mohammed Shami was undergoing medical treatment and his availability was subject to fitness.

Test squad

Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

T20I squad

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar

ODI squad

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar