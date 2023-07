With some teams scraping their way into the tournament — including South Africa and Sri Lanka — the battle for places at this year's Cricket World Cup went down to the wire, and there were some shocks along the way. Aside from hosts India, seven other teams qualified automatically after finishing among the top eight in the ICC Super League. The other two spots were secured at the World Cup qualifying tournament played in Zimbabwe over the last few weeks. And there were multiple surprises. Missing out After competing at three successive editions of the World Cup, Ireland failed to...

Missing out

After competing at three successive editions of the World Cup, Ireland failed to qualify for the global showpiece for the second time in a row after falling out in the group stages of the qualifying tournament.

After competing at nine successive editions of the top-flight event, Zimbabwe will also miss out on their second straight World Cup after crashing out in the Super Six stages of the qualifying tournament.

The biggest surprise, however, was the failure of the West Indies – former giants of the game – who also bombed out in the Super Six stage in Zimbabwe. Though they have not reached the final since 1983, West Indies have played in all 12 previous World Cup tournaments.

Former World Cup champions Sri Lanka — who would have been a little embarrassed by their appearance at the qualifying tournament — saved their blushes by grabbing one of the last two qualifying spots. They will be joined in India by the Netherlands, with all 10 World Cup teams now finalised.

However, for all the drama created by the sides that squeezed their way into the tournament, and those who will be missing out, it is clear that smaller nations are putting up more of a fight to secure their place among the world’s top cricketing nations.

Even the mighty Proteas, who have competed at every edition of the World Cup since 1992, were in danger of having to play in the qualifying tournament after snatching the eighth and final automatic spot.

Fortunately for SA and Sri Lanka, the light still burns at the end of the tunnel. But for the likes of West Indies and Zimbabwe, it’s back to the drawing board.