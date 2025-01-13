Proteas to follow ICC lead on facing Afghanistan at Champions Trophy

'The position on Afghanistan must be guided by the world body in accordance with international tournament participation requirements and regulations.'

Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter says his team will take guidance from the International Cricket Council (ICC) about whether to take the field against Afghanistan at the Champions Trophy in Pakistan next month.

The Proteas’ opening game of the tournament, which runs from 19 February to 9 March, is against Afghanistan in Karachi on Friday, 21 February.

Walter’s team has two other group games: against Australia on Tuesday, February 25, in Rawalpindi, and against England on Saturday, March 1, in Karachi.

Asked on Monday, after naming an experienced squad of 15 players for the tournament, 10 of whom played at the last World Cup in India in 2023, what his feelings were about playing against Afghanistan, Walter said: “CSA [Cricket South Africa] sent out a release. We’ll take the ICC’s lead … and make a decision.”

Fixture boycott

Last week CSA said in a statement that they had received correspondence from British Member of Parliament Lord Peter Hain urging South Africa to boycott their fixture against Afghanistan at the Champions Trophy.

Sports minister Gayton McKenzie also voiced his disappointment that CSA seemed happy enough for the team to face Afghanistan.

Afghanistan have been criticised for disbanding their national women’s cricket team.

‘ICC event’

In a statement, CSA said they “find the treatment and suppression of women’s rights in Afghanistan abhorrent and firmly believe that women’s cricket deserves equal recognition and resources, an area in which CSA’s record on women’s cricket in South Africa speaks for itself.

“As the Champions Trophy is an ICC event, the position on Afghanistan must be guided by the world body in accordance with international tournament participation requirements and regulations.”

CSA president Rihan Richards said: “We are of the view that a more unified and collective approach from all ICC members will be more impactful.

“CSA is committed and will continue to engage in constructive dialogue with the ICC and other members to find a solution that upholds women’s cricket in Afghanistan, and influence meaningful change in that country.”