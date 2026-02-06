India favourites to win T20 World Cup? ‘No, anyone can take it,’ says Rabada

Proteas fast bowler says India are not necessarily the favourites to win the title.

While India are playing at home in front of their own fans, Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada feels they are not necessarily the favourites to win the T20 World Cup starting this weekend.

The tournament in India and Sri Lanka gets going on Saturday, with the Proteas’ first match on Sunday, against Canada.

India are the defending champions, having beaten the Proteas in the final in the Caribbean two years ago.

Favourites

Rabada doesn’t believe the hosts are the favourites. He says the large number of overseas players who feature in the Indian Premier League each year means more cricketers are familiar with their surroundings and the challenges of playing T20 cricket in India.

“It’s going to be an exciting tournament,” said Rabada on Friday.

“A lot of the overseas players have played in the IPL, so they’re not as foreign to the conditions as in the past. That’s what the leagues have done. The guys are tuned in to the conditions.

“Of course some the matches will also be played in Sri Lanka, and there are different conditions there as well.

“So, I cannot say there is a favourite. I’d say it’s up for grabs … anyone can take it. We’re putting our hand up for sure. This tournament is right open.”

‘Great preparation’

The Proteas warmed up for the tournament with a match against India in Navi Mumbai earlier this week, going down by a big margin after the hosts had piled on the runs batting first. The Proteas bowlers took a pounding, but Rabada said the match should be seen for what it was — warm-up.

“A warm-up game is played is played to get a feel for things, for the wickets, and a feel for the tournament,” he said.

“The players would be working on individual aspects, their skills, seeing where they’re at, then also looking at the opposition, and simulating the same type of pressure.

“It was a good warm-up to play against India. There was a sold-out crowd, but it didn’t feel like a proper international match.

“It was great preparation, and there was lots to take away, things for us to work on. There are alsways positives.”

Looking ahead to their opener against Canada on Monday, Rabada said, “Winning will be important. But we can’t take anyone for granted. We’ll look at their team, look at what they bring, and we’ll do our prep and read the conditions.

“We’ll have a plan in terms of what we want to do, and we’ll try execute it. If we do so, we’ll come way with a win.”