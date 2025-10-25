OPINION: A loss to Australia might light a fire under Proteas women

South Africa face the defending champions in Indore on Saturday (11.30am start).

It won’t be the worst thing if the national women’s cricket team are beaten by Australia in their last league stage match of the World Cup on Saturday. It might even work in their favour.

Between 2020 and 2024, the SA side have reached the playoffs at all four World Cup tournaments they have played in the ODI and T20 formats, but they have not yet won a final.

Going into the semifinals next week with six successive victories under their belt might lead to complacency, and it would be disappointing if a team in such good form did not break the country’s World Cup drought.

In their first game against England earlier this month, they were crushed in a 10-wicket defeat after being bowled out for just 69 runs.

That result seemed to light a fire beneath them and they went on to win five games in a row, either demolishing their opposition or digging deep to triumph at the death.

The bowling unit has done well, the top-order batters have performed admirably and the middle-order batters have been superb.

Danger of complacency

But though it will give them additional confidence if they go into the playoffs after beating Australia (the world’s top-ranked team) it could also have an adverse effect. In the back of their minds they might start thinking they’re unbeatable, and that’s the worst thing that can happen to any team at a World Cup.

To win this tournament, they need to go into the playoffs so hungry they are starving, and a loss to Australia might ensure that happens.

The game against Australia is not a dead rubber, as it will determine where they finish in the first-round standings and who they face in the semifinals.

However, to win a World Cup, you have to beat the next best team at some point, so the Proteas must be at their absolute best in the playoffs regardless of who they face.

It’s important that they pull everything together and perform well in every facet of the game, which is the only way they’re going to ensure they put themselves in line to win the title.

Title within sight

There is no doubt they have the ability to win this World Cup, and while the national men’s side lifted the World Test Championship trophy earlier this year, it would be a first for South Africa in limited overs cricket.

Considering how well they have done to reach the playoffs at five straight World Cup tournaments, it would be fitting if the women’s side became the first SA cricket team to win a senior World Cup.

But their impressive run of form might make them overly confident, and if Australia put them under the pump tomorrow, it will remind them that they need to hit their straps as hard as they can next week.