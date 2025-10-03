Proteas women crushed by England in World Cup opener

Middle-order batter Sinalo Jafta was the only SA player to reach double figures.

South Africa got their campaign off to a disastrous start at the Women’s Cricket World Cup on Friday, falling in a 10-wicket defeat to England in Guwahati.

Set a lowly target of 70 runs to win, England raced to 73/0, securing a convincing victory with more than 35 overs to spare.

Opening batters Amy Jones (40 not out) and Tammy Beaumont (18 not out) chased down the target for their team without the loss of a wicket.Earlier, after being sent in to bat, the Proteas were bundled out for just 69 runs within 21 overs.

It was the third lowest total scored by the national women’s team in the ODI format, and their second lowest total at a World Cup.

Middle-order batter Sinalo Jafta was the only member of the side to reach double figures, contributing 22 runs in what was a futile cause.

Left-arm spinner Linsey Smith was the best of England’s bowlers, taking 3/7 in her fours overs after ripping through the Proteas top order.

South Africa will play their second league stage match of the World Cup against New Zealand in Indore on Monday.