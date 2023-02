Now that the first season of the SA20 competition is over, it’s interesting to look back to see what the top 10 most expensive players in last September’s player auction did over the course of the league. Top 10 Young Tristan Stubbs was the most popular man at the auction, being bought for R9.2m by the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. He finished down in 19th place in the runs scored list, with only 190 runs in 11 innings, with a strike rate of 133 and top score of 30. Rilee Rossouw, who was the second most expensive player with a price...

Now that the first season of the SA20 competition is over, it’s interesting to look back to see what the top 10 most expensive players in last September’s player auction did over the course of the league.

Top 10

Young Tristan Stubbs was the most popular man at the auction, being bought for R9.2m by the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. He finished down in 19th place in the runs scored list, with only 190 runs in 11 innings, with a strike rate of 133 and top score of 30.

Rilee Rossouw, who was the second most expensive player with a price tag of R6.9m, finished 17th on the runs scored list, with 202 runs in 12 innings, with strike rate of 143 and top score of 56.

Marco Jansen, third most expensive at R6.1m, performed well with the bat (177 runs, strike rate 150) but he won’t be happy with just the eight wickets he picked up.

Wayne Parnell, who was sold for R5.6m, picked up 10 wickets in nine matches and scored 64 runs in seven knocks.

Donovan Ferreira, the fifth most expensive player at R5.5m, scored a stunning 82 not out early on in the competition, but managed just 164 runs in 10 innings.

Donovan Ferreira of Joburg Super Kings. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Sisanda Magala (R5.4m, eighth highest wicket-taker), Heinrich Klaasen (R4.5m, fourth highest run scorer) and Reeza Hendricks (R4.5m, 10th highest run scorer) delivered for their teams, but Tabraiz Shamsi (R4.3m, 21st in wicket-taking list) and Dwaine Pretorius (R4.1m, 18th in wicket-taking list and outside the top 50 for runs) won’t be happy with their campaigns.

Dewald Brevis

Among the most high profile marquee players, young Dewald Brevis finished as the 13th highest run scorer with 235 runs from 10 innings.

Finally, it’s interesting to note that the top five batters were all well-established campaigners — Jos Buttler (391 runs), Faf du Plessis (369), Aiden Markram (366), Heinrich Klaasen (363) and Quinton de Kock (271).

The top two bowlers with 20 wicket each, Roelof van der Merwe and Anrich Nortje, are also well-established operators.

Rookies Gerald Coetzee (17) and Eathan Bosch (15), in third and fourth place for wickets taken, flew the flag for the young bunch.

In summary, some of the big-money signings will look back on disappointing campaigns and be eager to come good in edition two, next year.