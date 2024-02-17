Rise of Jansen, reawakening of Mulder provide Proteas with all-rounder options

The recently concluded SA20 competition produced many breath-taking performances, but the biggest take-away in terms of the Proteas going forward was the performance of two all-rounders who showed they can step into any national team in any format. Both Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder enjoyed a quality tournament and it is interesting to note that in their search to fill the all-rounder role in the Proteas teams, in all formats, in recent years Mulder was first tried and then later it was Jansen who became the preferred choice. Now both have performed well, which bodes well for the Proteas and…

The recently concluded SA20 competition produced many breath-taking performances, but the biggest take-away in terms of the Proteas going forward was the performance of two all-rounders who showed they can step into any national team in any format.

Both Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder enjoyed a quality tournament and it is interesting to note that in their search to fill the all-rounder role in the Proteas teams, in all formats, in recent years Mulder was first tried and then later it was Jansen who became the preferred choice.

Now both have performed well, which bodes well for the Proteas and the career of Mulder, who promised so much at the start of his career without really ever delivering for the national team, in any format.

Jansen has been a revelation since he’s come into international cricket, but it has been his batting especially in recent times that has allowed him to be considered an all-rounder.

Wiaan Mulder of Durban’s Super Giants. Picture: SA20

Jansen and Mulder stand tall

Mulder has now too, after all his ups and downs, come good, mainly as a batter and one wonders if he won’t concentrate on that aspect of the game only going forward, with a bit of bowling thrown in, whereas previously he was perhaps viewed as a bowler who could also bat fairly well.

In the recent SA20 Jansen was the leading wicket-taker with 20 sticks at an average of 14.3, while he showed what he can do with the bat with a stunning innings of 71 not out in one game. Overall, he had a strike rate of 177, from just six innings.

Mulder bowled only 72 balls in the tournament, a clear indication he was picked more as a batter, and justifiably so considering he was ninth highest run scorer with 297 runs at an average of 37.12 and a strike-rate of 157. He hit 27 fours and 12 sixes in a tournament performance that was eye-opening regarding his batting ability.

It was good to see Mulder finally become a key player for his team and at just 25 he could still become a main man for the Proteas. Jansen too, at 23, has bright future ahead of him as an all-rounder.