7 Mar 2024

Interest in local cricket fades again after SA20 hype

The CSA T20 Challenge gets under way on Friday.

Lions cricket players celebrate a wicket during the CSA 4-Day Series final against Western Province at the Wanderers last week.

Interest in domestic cricket plumbed to new depths last weekend as an empty Wanderers stadium witnessed an incredible finish to the CSA 4-Day Series, with the Lions triumphing over Western Province in a brilliant match.

It was a superb encounter that saw the visitors in charge for large portions of the game, only for the hosts to fight back and in the end clinch a thrilling win, in what was a great advertisement of local cricket, however there were no fans to see it.

After the packed stadiums and incredible support seen during the second edition of the SA20 series earlier this year, it was extremely sad to see how little interest there was in watching players who could be next in line to become Proteas Test stars.

In fact, when the Western Province batters walked in to take guard on the morning of the final day, there were more birds on the field than fans in the stands.

Minimal marketing

The blame, however, shouldn’t be laid at the feet of the fans, but on administrators in the game and Cricket South Africa, as they have shown very little interest in marketing and keeping any interest in local cricket alive.

The CSA One Day Cup final, which was played between Western Province and North West Dragons at Newlands in October last year was sparsely supported, as barely any fans turned out to watch the home side lift the trophy.

On Friday evening the CSA T20 Challenge gets under way across the country, and it will be interesting to see how many people bother turning up to watch.

Many might not even know that it is on as other than a few press releases and social media posts from CSA, and some sent from the various unions, there has been little other marketing or advertising done to drum up interest.

The question has to be whether CSA has completely given up on fans supporting local cricket, other than the flagship SA20 which seems to be largely run by IPL franchises anyway.

You also have to wonder what sort of impact this will have on prospective youngsters who have to decide whether it is worth pursuing a career in cricket in the future.

