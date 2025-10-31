Pakistan thump Proteas to draw level in second T20 clash

The hosts coasted to victory with more than six overs to spare.

South Africa were outplayed with bat and ball on Friday night, as Pakistan drew level at 1-1 in the three match T20 International series, earning a nine-wicket win in the second fixture in Lahore.

Batting first after they were sent in to bat, the Proteas were reduced to 15/3 in the third over, and they never recovered.

Big hitting middle-order batter Dewald Brevis top-scored with 25 runs off 16 balls, and only three other players reached double figures as the Proteas were bowled out for 110 runs with four deliveries remaining in their innings.

Seam bowler Faheem Ashraf took 4/23 and speedster Salman Mirza grabbed 3/14 (ripping through the Proteas top-order to put them on the back foot) as they laid the foundation for their team’s dominant victory.

Pakistan innings

In response, chasing 111 runs to win, opening batter Saim Ayub bashed 71 not out off just 31 deliveries, carrying the hosts to a comfortable victory with more than six overs to spare.

“Obviously, we didn’t bat well and didn’t give much for our bowlers to defend,” said Proteas stand-in captain Donovan Ferreira.

“There isn’t much time to reflect, which helps that there’s not much time to think and analyse.

“The wicket got a lot better with the dew settling. From a cricketing point of view, you just have to move on.”

The third and final match of the T20 series between SA and Pakistan will be played in Lahore on Saturday (5pm start).