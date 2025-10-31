Cricket

Home » Sport » Cricket

Pakistan thump Proteas to draw level in second T20 clash

Picture of Wesley Botton

By Wesley Botton

Chief sports journalist

2 minute read

31 October 2025

08:13 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The hosts coasted to victory with more than six overs to spare.

Proteas v Pakistan

Matthew Breetzke walks off after being dismissed in the second T20 International between South Africa and Pakistan in Lahore. Picture: Farooq Naeem/AFP

South Africa were outplayed with bat and ball on Friday night, as Pakistan drew level at 1-1 in the three match T20 International series, earning a nine-wicket win in the second fixture in Lahore.

Batting first after they were sent in to bat, the Proteas were reduced to 15/3 in the third over, and they never recovered.

Big hitting middle-order batter Dewald Brevis top-scored with 25 runs off 16 balls, and only three other players reached double figures as the Proteas were bowled out for 110 runs with four deliveries remaining in their innings.

Seam bowler Faheem Ashraf took 4/23 and speedster Salman Mirza grabbed 3/14 (ripping through the Proteas top-order to put them on the back foot) as they laid the foundation for their team’s dominant victory.

Pakistan innings

In response, chasing 111 runs to win, opening batter Saim Ayub bashed 71 not out off just 31 deliveries, carrying the hosts to a comfortable victory with more than six overs to spare.

“Obviously, we didn’t bat well and didn’t give much for our bowlers to defend,” said Proteas stand-in captain Donovan Ferreira.

“There isn’t much time to reflect, which helps that there’s not much time to think and analyse.

“The wicket got a lot better with the dew settling. From a cricketing point of view, you just have to move on.”

The third and final match of the T20 series between SA and Pakistan will be played in Lahore on Saturday (5pm start).

Read more on these topics

Pakistan cricket team Proteas cricket team

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘I saw how politicians protect their dirty laundry’: Xolani Khumalo speaks about his plans for Ekurhuleni
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Can you imagine?
News Missing SA man in Myanmar scam found in Thailand prison
News ‘I’ll give you zero’: Mashatile on the DA’s governance in Western Cape
News Johannesburg being held hostage over R10 billion municipal workers deal

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now