Pakistan will ‘come out fighting hard’, Proteas veteran De Kock predicts

Quinton de Kock will play his third international match since returning from a lengthy hiatus.

Holding a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20 International series, Proteas veteran Quinton de Kock says they are expecting Pakistan to hit back hard on Friday as the tourists look to wrap up the series victory in the second fixture in Lahore (5pm start).

The SA team coasted to a 55-run win in the opening game in Rawalpindi earlier this week.

“I know from playing against Pakistan in previous series, they do usually come back much harder after a loss, so we are expecting that,” De Kock said.

“They will definitely come out fighting hard, so we will just mentally prepare for that.”

Back in green and gold

Having returned to the SA team after more than a year in the international wilderness, De Kock said he was still finding his feet in a new-look Proteas squad.

The 32-year-old top order batter, who has retired from the Test and ODI formats, represented South Africa in a shock defeat against Namibia earlier this month in his first T20 International since June last year. And he turned out again in Rawalpindi earlier this week.

Having contributed a total of 24 runs in those two games, he admitted he needed to find some form if he hoped to be considered for selection at next year’s T20 World Cup.

For now, De Kock was trying to get used to the players in a second-string SA squad (with multiple senior stars being rested) as well as new coaching staff, with Shukri Conrad having replaced Rob Walter as the Proteas white-ball mentor since the experienced batter took his hiatus.

He was nonetheless pleased to be back in the green and gold.

De Kock reliving childhood dream

“After having a bit of a break from the Proteas team, that childhood dream kind of came back, so I guess that’s one of the big things I missed about representing this team,” said De Kock, who was set to play his 95th T20 International on Friday.

“What I’ve really enjoyed coming back is all the new faces. When I left, there were maybe a handful of the guys who are still here, and now I’m playing with a whole bunch of youngsters and new guys, and there’s new coaching staff, so it’s quite refreshing.

“I’m making some new friends now and there’s a new style within the team, so it’s been cool being back and I’m just trying to find my feet.”