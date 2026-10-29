South Africa v Australia third Test: Day three highlights

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma put up a fight, but he was removed shortly before stumps were drawn, leaving his team fighting to stay alive.

At the close of play, South Africa had reached 140/4, holding a 40-run lead in their second innings on day three of the third Test against Australia in Cape Town on Thursday.

Matthew Breetzke was on 19 not out and Ryan Rickelton was unbeaten on eight.

Lower-order collapse

Opening the day with a one-run lead, Australia’s middle-order batters Josh Inglis (102) and Alex Carey (80) carried their middle order, making 185 runs for the fifth wicket overnight.

Once they had fallen, however, South Africa’s bowlers gained some control, grabbing the last five wickets for just 59 runs.

Spin bowler Simon Harmer, who triggered the collapse by removing both Inglis and Carey, led the Proteas attack by taking 4/104, while seamer Marco Jansen returned 3/60.

The tourists were eventually bowled out for 429 in their first innings, holding a 100-run advantage.

Bavuma loses the fight

While opening batter Marques Ackerman did well to make 62 off 80 at the top of the order, the Proteas found themselves in a spot of trouble at 95/3 in the evening session.

But captain Temba Bavuma faced 115 balls for his 31 runs as he attempted to launch a recovery by stabilising the innings.

Despite his efforts, however, the skipper was bowled by spinner Nathan Lyon shortly before stumps were drawn, leaving the rest of the Proteas line-up searching for a miracle on day four to keep themselves in the match.

Looking ahead

The SA team did well to hit back in the second Test in Gqeberha last week, keeping their hopes of a series win alive, but they needed something truly special to follow through in Cape Town.

It wasn’t all doom and gloom. Matthew Breetzke and Ryan Rickelton were at the crease, but the duo needed to fight hard and stick around for as long as possible on Friday.

The hosts also had Wiaan Mulder waiting in the changing room, along with all-rounder Marco Jansen and spinner Simon Harmer (who has repeatedly proved he can hold a bat) but they needed to work incredibly hard to give themselves an opportunity to secure the win.