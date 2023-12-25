Cricket

‘We must be at our best’: Proteas aiming to extend record against India

Overcast conditions are predicted for the first day of the opening Test.

Proteas Test captain Temba Bavuma

Temba Bavuma is confident South Africa can beat India in their two-match Test series. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Having never lost a Test series against India at home, the Proteas are eager to keep their unbeaten record intact, but captain Temba Bavuma admits they will have to be at their best over the next couple of weeks.

The hosts will face the world’s top-ranked side in the first of two Tests starting in Centurion on Tuesday, followed by a clash in Cape Town next week.

“There’s a lot of pride attached to the fact that we’ve been able to keep that record intact as a South African team,” Bavuma said ahead of the opening match.

“I’ve already been a part of one of those teams which achieved that (a series win at home), and now in a different role as captain I want to play my part and make sure that the record stays intact.”

Home conditions

While overcast weather was predicted in Centurion for the first day of the opening Test, Bavuma felt the conditions might play into the home side’s favour.

And with some senior players returning to the squad after being rested for the recent limited overs portion of the tour (including Bavuma) he was confident they could put up a fight.

He acknowledged, however, that they were going to need to hit their straps if they were going to prevent India from taking an early lead in the two-match series.

‘More scrutiny’

“Playing against India comes with a lot more eyes and a lot more scrutiny in terms of everything we do, so we need to accept that,” the skipper said.

“The other more obvious aspect is the skill factor they bring to the field. We’re going to be put under pressure and we’ll need to have the answers to the questions they ask.

“They’ve got renowned Test players – guys who have performed in all conditions – and they are a determined team who will want to be able to say they have won a Test series here in South Africa, so we really need to be at our best.”

india cricket team proteas cricket team temba bavuma

