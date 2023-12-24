Proteas hoping to ‘make SA proud’ by bouncing back in Test series

Aiden Markram is confident the SA team will be able to regroup ahead of their last match of the year.

Aiden Markram during the third and final ODI against India earlier this week. Picture: Rodger Bosch/AFP

After playing to a 1-1 draw in the T20 series and falling to a 2-1 defeat in the ODI series, all-rounder Aiden Markram says the Proteas are excited to return to the Test format as they attempt to close their home tour against India in style.

The SA team have not played a Test since they beat West Indies at home in March, and Markram was hoping they would keep fans entertained over the festive period, as they prepared for the first of two matches starting in Centurion on Tuesday.

“It’s always a great series against India at home, and it’s a great time of year to be playing cricket in South Africa,” Markram said.

“Hopefully we as a team can play some good cricket, keep crowds coming in for us and keep trying to inspire the country and make them proud.”

Change in leadership

Having captained the side for the limited overs portion of the tour, Markram will step down as the squad’s leader, with regular Test skipper Temba Bavuma returning to the setup after being rested.

They will also be playing under new team management, with Test coach Shukri Conrad taking the reins from white-ball coach Rob Walter.

Markram, however, said there was a “sense of brotherhood” within the national squad, and he was confident they would be able to regroup ahead of their last match of the year.

“It’s been a while since the Test team has been together, so it’s very exciting to be going into this format of cricket now,” he said.

“As a whole I would sum it up as an environment where we’re really trying to create an exciting brand of cricket that people enjoy watching. It’s also an environment in which nobody feels they have to prove anything to anyone.

“Everyone is backed and the guys can come in and be their authentic selves, so hopefully they will feel comfortable and put in match-winning performances.”