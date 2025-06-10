Cricket

Proteas announce XI for Test final: Ngidi in, Paterson out

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

10 June 2025

The SA team have also backed all-rounder Wiaan Mulder to bat at number three in the order.

Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi will feature in the Proteas XI for the World Test Championship final against Australia. Picture: Philip Brown/Getty Images

Wiaan Mulder will bat at No 3 in the order, while Lungi Ngidi has edged out Dane Paterson for a place in the South African playing XI for the World Test Championship final against Australia, starting at Lord’s in London on Wednesday.

Also, both Tristan Stubbs and David Bedingham have found a place in the team.

The four players named in the original squad who miss out on the Test are Paterson, Tony de Zorzi, Senruam Muthusamy and Corbin Bosch.

Speaking ahead of the Test, captain Temba Bavuma explained the decision to go with Ngidi instead of swing bowler Paterson for the match.

‘Good record’

“It was one of the tougher decisions that had to be made,” admitted the Proteas captain on Tuesday.

“Pato did so much for us at the end of last season, but from a tactical point of view, Lungi gives us a bit more pace, and he’s taller as well,.

“Lungi also has a good record, and that’s taking nothing away from Pato. Lungi has played here [at Lord’s] before, and he has the experience, not that Pato hasn’t.

“But, we feel Lungi will complement the bowling attack a bit more. We also have [Wiaan] Mulder, who gives us something similar to what Pato can do.”

The 29-year-old Ngidi has played in 19 Tests and taken 55 wickets at an average of 23.14. Thirty-six year-old Paterson’s seven Tests have brought him 25 wickets at 26.24.

Proteas team: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavum (capt), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi.

