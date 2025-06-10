SA chase another major cricket title: ‘It would be special,’ says Bavuma

The South Africans surprised by selecting all-rounder Wiaan Mulder in the number three batting position.

South Africa’s Temba Bavuma speaks to the media at a press conference at Lord’s cricket ground in London on Tuesday. Picture: Henry Nicholls / AFP

South Africa’s latest bid for a major cricketing title gets under way at Lord’s in London on Wednesday when the Proteas take on their fiercest rivals, Australia, for the World Test Championship crown.

While Australia have won several ODI and T20 titles, South Africa have yet to lift a trophy of any real significance.

They have come close, especially in the last few years, but glory has continued to elude them. But now they have another chance, against Pat Cummins’ powerful Aussies, in the World Test Championship final.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma said going all the way in the final would be “special”.

“To be regarded as a top cricketing nation we must be playing for silverware … we’ve now ticked that, so going over the line is the next step.

“Winning the title would be a massive feather in the caps for this group [of players]. We often speak about excellence, about doing something special for each other and our country, well now we have an opportunity to do that.

“It would be special [to end the wait for a world title]. Just being here is a highlight of my career, but it would be nice if we backed it up with something … winning this would be special in a lot of ways.”

Surprises in team selections

Both teams sprung surprises when they named their playing XIs on Tuesday, with South Africa opting for Lungi Ngidi ahead of Dane Paterson in the bowling attack, while Australia have decided to go with Marnus Labuschagne at the top of the order, as they continue to look for a suitable replacement for the now retired David Warner.

“It was one of the tougher decisions that had to be made,” said Bavuma on Tuesday about having to pick between Ngidi and Paterson.

“Pato did so much for us at the end of last season, but from a tactical point of view, Lungi gives us a bit more pace and he’s also got a good record, and that’s taking nothing away from Pato. Lungi has played here [at Lord’s] before, and he has the experience, not that Pato hasn’t.

“But, we feel Lungi will complement the bowling attack a bit more. We also have [Wiaan] Mulder, who gives us something similar to what Pato can do.”

Bavuma added the team had full confidence in all-rounder Mulder batting at number three in the order. “He’s taken confidence from being backed there in recent times and all we want is for him to go out and play his game.”