OPINION: Proteas batters need to deliver in T20 World Cup final

The SA team's bowling unit has carried them into the final.

It hasn’t been an easy T20 World Cup for South African fans to watch, and while the national squad’s batters were expected to lead the way at the tournament, we can thank the bowling unit for allowing us to breathe deep sighs of relief.

All seven of their games in the first two rounds were closely contested nail-biters which had spectators on the edge of their seats, and while the batters did of course play a part, it has been the bowlers who have saved them from narrow defeats.

Even on Thursday, in their semifinal victory over Afghanistan, the bowlers ensured they could race to a convincing win by dismissing their opponents for just 56 runs, taking the pressure off the batting line-up.

Bowlers stand out

Heading into the tournament, much was said about the powerful batters in the squad, considered one of the best line-ups in the global game, while questions were raised about the form and fitness of the bowling attack.

But while the batters have had to deal with some tough conditions on dodgy pitches, they have also struggled to hit their straps even on more favourable wickets.

The bowlers, on the other hand, have been superb, with every one of them (including all-rounders Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram) having played their part.

If they want to win the final on Saturday, however, they can’t rely on the bowlers, and the batters are going to have to deliver as well.

Quality players

Fortunately, while they haven’t been at their best, the batters haven’t been too poor, and as long as they are able to maintain their composure, we should still be confident that they will deliver, considering the quality of the players in the squad.

The bowlers will also need to shine again in order to give them their best possible chance of lifting their first major global trophy, but they have repeatedly proved their worth throughout the tournament and there is little reason to doubt that they can do it again.

The bowlers got the team into the final, but the batters will be required to carry them across the line one more time. It takes an all-round effort to win a World Cup.