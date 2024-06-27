Proteas coast into T20 World Cup final with historic win over Afghanistan

South Africa chased down their 60-run target with 67 deliveries to spare.

Spin bowler Tabraiz Shamsi celebrates a wicket with Proteas teammates during their T20 World Cup semifinal on Thursday morning. Picture: Matthew Lewis/ICC/Getty Images

The Proteas are one step away from breaking the most frustrating drought in South African sport, after securing a crushing nine-wicket victory over Afghanistan in Trinidad on Thursday morning to reach the T20 World Cup final.

While the SA women’s team reached the T20 World Cup final in Cape Town last year, it is the first time the national men’s side have qualified for a major global final in any format.

🟡🟢 FINALS BOUND | #SAvAFG



The dream continues, South Africa! ✨🇿🇦🚀



📖 For the first time in history, the Proteas are through to the ICC T20 World Cup Finals. See you in Barbados! 🏟️#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt#OutOfThisWorld #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/2WWBXYTN1j — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) June 27, 2024

The Proteas stayed unbeaten after eight matches at the tournament, and they made sure of it by cruising to a convincing win in their semifinal.

Batting first, Afghanistan were bundled out for just 59 runs, with only Azmatullah Omarzai (who made 10) reaching double figures.

All-rounder Marco Jansen spearheaded the Proteas’ frontline attack, taking 3/16, and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi helped clean up the tail, returning 3/6.

Proteas innings

In response, South Africa had no trouble chasing down their target as they raced to 60/1 in the ninth over, securing victory with 67 balls to spare.

Opening batter Quinton de Kock fell for five runs, but Reeza Hendricks (29 not out) and captain Aiden Markram (23 not out) shared an unbroken 55-run partnership for the second wicket to carry them over the line.

“It feels good. It’s a massive squad effort,” said Proteas captain Aiden Markram.

“I’m really chuffed for us to have one more crack at lifting that trophy.”

Trophy contest

The Proteas will now face either India or defending champions England in the T20 World Cup final, to be played in Barbados on Saturday.

India and England will compete in the other semifinal in Guyana on Thursday afternoon (4.30pm SA time).

“We’ve never been there before (a World Cup final) but there’s a lot of belief,” Markram said.