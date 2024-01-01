Who is Neil Brand? Three things to know about the Proteas’ newest captain

The team to tour New Zealand will be without all the players who'll feature in the second edition of the SA20.

Titans all-rounder Neil Brand will captain the Proteas on their two-Test tour of New Zealand later this month, following the withdrawal of all the SA20 players from the touring squad. The tour clashes with the second edition of South Africa’s T20 competition.

The 14-man squad though does include recent Test batters David Bedingham and Keegan Petersen as well as Khaya Zondo and Dane Piedt, who have played for the Proteas before. Dane Patterson, Zubayr Hamza and Duanne Olivier are also experienced campaigners in a largely inexperienced Test squad.

Brand recently led the SA A team to a series win against the West Indies. He is one of seven uncapped players in the squad.

The Proteas depart for New Zealand on 19 January. The two Tests start on 4 February and 13 February in Manganui and Hamilton respectively.

Neil Brand in action for the Titans in the CSA 4 Day Domestic Series Division 1 competition. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Here are three things to know about Brand — the Proteas’ newest Test skipper.

Origins

The now 27-year-old was born on April 12, 1996 in Johannesburg and finished his schooling at King’s College in Taunton with the hope of qualifying to play for England.

While he played for the Gauteng U-13 side in primary school, he later featured for Cardiff South Wales MCC University, formerly the Cardiff University Centre of Cricketing Excellence from 2015. He also turned out for the Glamorgan second XI.

Titans

On his return to South Africa in 2017, Brand joined the Titans, the team he has called home eversince.

He is seen as a batting all-rounder, who bats left-handed and bowls slow orthodox left-arm spin. He bats at the top of the order.

Stats

In first class cricket Brand averages 39 with the bat with a highest score of 159, while his best bowling return is 4/35 in an innings, with an average of 30.8 and 72 wickets from 51 matches.

He has scored six hundreds and 20 50s in his first-class career.

In ODI cricket, Brand averages 29 with the bat and 31 (22 wickets) with the ball from 25 matches.

Proteas Test squad: Neil Brand (capt, Titans), David Bedingham (WP), Ruan de Swardt (Dragons), Clyde Fortuin (Rocks), Zubayr Hamza (Lions), Tshepo Moreki (Lions), Mihlali Mpongwana (WP), Duanne Olivier (Lions), Dane Paterson (WP), Keegan Petersen (Rocks), Dane Piedt (Knights), Raynard van Tonder (Dragons), Shaun von Berg (Rocks), Khaya Zondo (Dolphins).