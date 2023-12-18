Proteas can beat top-ranked India, says assistant coach JP Duminy

Despite their latest crushing defeat, Proteas batting coach JP Duminy insists the national squad have not developed a mental block against India.

The SA team were completely dismantled by the tourists in the first match of their ODI series at the Wanderers on Sunday, with the Indian side racing to an eight-wicket victory with more than 33 overs to spare.

It was South Africa’s fourth straight ODI defeat to India since October last year.

Even more concerning during that period has been their failure to score runs. In their last three games against the world’s top-ranked side, the Proteas line-up were bowled out for totals of 99, 83 (at the recent World Cup) and 116.

While they racked up some impressive victories this year, their results against India reflected their inconsistency with the bat.

“As a coach, I can’t say that (previous results) is something we really consider. It’s certainly not something we’ve chatted about,” Duminy said after their game at the weekend.

“For us it’s really about coming up against the conditions and the opposition, and finding the right formula for us in terms of how we want to play the game.”

Bouncing back

With two matches left in their ongoing ODI series, the Proteas still have a chance to pull it back and secure victory by winning the last two fixtures.

Duminy, however, admitted that they would need to up their game in their crunch clash in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

“I’ve got no doubt, come Tuesday, that we’ll be putting up a big performance, no matter what we have to do first,” he said.

“There are some great lessons for us, particularly as a batting unit, and that’s something we’ll reflect on and hopefully put in a bigger performance.”

Judged on execution

Adjusting to the conditions, he felt, would be key, along with their execution. Their defeat at the weekend, however, would go a long way in helping them learn where they went wrong as they attempt to level the series.

“Our execution (on Sunday) certainly wasn’t there. I think the intent to score, which is something we often speak about, was certainly there,” Duminy said.

“Something we will have to reflect on is understanding our options in the conditions, and something that is always going to be judged is our execution.

“It’s something we have to take accountability for. We’ve been through a period of time where the batting has been pretty consistent, and now we find ourselves in a situation where we have to reflect and find some answers, so that’s what we need to do.”

Following today’s match, the third and final ODI between SA and India will be played in Paarl on Thursday.